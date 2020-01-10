'Virender Sehwag, Chris Gayle Are The Most Destructive Batsmen I've Ever Seen': Taufel

Former international umpire Simon Taufel is widely considered as one of the best umpires in the history of cricket. He was the recipient of five consecutive ICC Umpire of the Year awards from 2004 till 2008. In a recent interview with a leading sports portal, Simon Taufel was involved in a rapid-fire round where he revealed his choice of the ‘most dangerous batsmen’ in cricket.

Simon Taufel names Virender Sehwag in his list of ‘most dangerous batsmen’

In the interview, Simon Taufel was also asked to list his choice of most disciplined cricketers. Without second thoughts, he named legendary veterans Steve Waugh and Rahul Dravid. Additionally, he named Virender Sehwag, Chris Gayle and David Warner when he was asked on his take about the world’s most destructive batsmen he had ever seen.

Batsmen like Virender Sehwag and Chris Gayle were at the peak of their form during the officiating days of Simon Taufel. Meanwhile, David Warner made his Australian debut pretty late from Taufel’s career perspective. However, the 48-year old umpire from Australia seemed to have seen enough of Warner’s exploits at the top of the order.

Simon Taufel has officiated in 74 Tests, 174 ODIs and 34 T20Is before his retirement in 2012. Post his exit from all international formats, he continued to work as ICC's Umpire Performance and Training Manager till October 2015. He was also one of the two on-field umpires in the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup final in Mumbai.

