Virender Sehwag Names Favourite Umpire Of All-time And It Is NOT Billy Bowden; Watch Video

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag can often be seen expressing his views and opinions on the happenings of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. While speaking about Delhi’s recent win over Hyderabad in his latest episode of the social media show ‘Viru ki Baithak’, the cricketer-turned-commentator also answered some interesting fan queries in the process. One of such fans asked Virender Sehwag to name his favourite cricket umpire of all time.

Also Read | Shikhar Dhawan Crosses 600-run Mark In Dream11 IPL 2020 With 50-ball 78; Watch Video

Virender Sehwag picks David Shepherd as his favourite cricket umpire

Virender Sehwag represented the national side between 1999 and 2013 and announced his retirement from international cricket in 2015. He was a free-flowing batsman who often got involved in friendly chats with his opponents as well as with on-field umpires during his playing days. Interestingly, despite having been seen sharing jokes with former New Zealand umpire Billy Bowden, Sehwag appears to have someone else as his favourite as evidenced from his latest social media episode.

He named the late David Shepherd as his favourite umpire of all time. According to him, the Englishman used to secretly admire his batting. Sehwag also comically believed that Shepherd did not adjudge him ‘Out’ on several occasions.

Also Read | Marcus Stoinis' Vital 3-26 That Ended Hyderabad's Dream11 IPL 2020 Run; Watch Video

David Shepherd: An umpiring icon

David Shepherd died in October 2009 due to lung cancer. He officiated in 92 Tests and 172 ODIs between the years 1983 and 2005 and appeared in three successive World Cup finals (1996, 1999 and 2003) in the process. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest cricket umpires of all time.

#OnThisDay in 1940, one of the most recognisable umpires in the history of cricket was born. David Shepherd officiated in 92 Tests and 172 ODIs, including 3 @cricketworldcup finals. pic.twitter.com/iZFWFl81FC — ICC (@ICC) December 27, 2017

Also Read | Virender Sehwag Trolls Virat Kohli For Dropping Aaron Finch After Loss To Delhi: Watch

Dream11 IPL 2020: Mumbai vs Delhi final live streaming info

For the Dream11 IPL 2020 Mumbai vs Delhi final live telecast in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network at 7:30 pm (IST) on Tuesday, November 10. For Mumbai vs Delhi final live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the tournament. Additionally, for Mumbai vs Delhi final live scores, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams.

The Mumbai vs Delhi final live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app. For fans in the Middle East and North Africa, the Mumbai vs Delhi final live telecast will be available on beIN Sports and on its app. Fans in Singapore, South-East Asia and Australia can watch it on YuppTV. Meanwhile, fans in USA and Canada can catch all the Dream11 IPL 2020 action on WillowTV.

Also Read | Virender Sehwag Trolls MS Dhoni After Chennai's Exit, Names Sourav Ganguly As Best Captain

For all coverage related to Dream11 IPL 2020, visit our IPL section listed below

https://www.republicworld.com/topics/ipl-2020

Image source: BCCI Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.