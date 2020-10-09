Virender Sehwag Claims Chennai Batsmen Treat Dream11 IPL Contract As 'government Job'

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag is one of the most candid personalities in Indian cricket. The 41-year-old is known for speaking his mind without mincing words. Since his retirement, Virender Sehwag has been immensely active as a commentator and an analyst. On several occasions, the 'Nawab of Najafgarh' is seen being vocal about teams and their performances.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni irritated at Chennai batsmen failing to innovate under pressure post Kolkata loss

Dream11 IPL 2020: Virender Sehwag makes a controversial statement

Virender Sehwag was at it once again as he took another cheeky jibe at the Chennai team after they lost the game against Kolkata which was theirs to win. Chasing 167, Chennai were on top at the halfway mark as they scored 90/1 with Shane Waston and Ambati Rayudu going strong. However, both were dismissed in quick succession to leave Chennai reeling at 101/3.

Thereafter, the Chennai batsmen could not score boundaries as the required rate kept on mounting. Eventually, they fell short by 10 runs and handed over the win to Dinesh Karthik's side. Chennai middle-order has been their side's weak link which has faltered in several run chases in the Dream11 IPL 2020. Looking at Chennai players' lack of intent, Virender Sehwag has made a huge statement.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni's name used by Iceland Cricket to mock Ricky Ponting for Mankading views

While speaking to Cricbuzz, Virender Sehwag said that Chennai should have easily chased the target but Kedar Jadhav and Ravindra Jadeja played a lot of dot balls, which mounted the pressure. According to Sehwag, a few Chennai players think of their place in the side as government jobs because they know that even if they fail to perform, they will get their salary.

Virender Sehwag had also insulted Kedar Jadhav in his series on Facebook named 'Viru Ki Baithak'. Kedar Jadhav, who was sent ahead of Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo, could manage to score only 7 runs off 12 balls. In fact, Kedar Jadhav scored his first run off his sixth ball when the required rate was over 12 runs per over.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 Rajasthan vs Delhi: Shikhar Dhawan, Steve Smith lead H2H stats in rivalry

Virender Sehwag called Kedar Jadhav 'useless decoration' in Hindi. Virender Sehwag added that forget about scoring boundaries, Jadhav didn't even want to take singles. According to Virender Sehwag, the real 'Man of the Match' was Kedar Jadhav, much like what fans have been claiming on social media sarcastically.

Meanwhile, as per the Chennai Dream11 IPL schedule, MS Dhoni's men will take on Virat Kohli led Bangalore on Saturday, October 10 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The Chennai vs Bangalore match will be crucial for both the sides as they are coming on the back of defeats in their last games.

Chennai Dream11 IPL schedule

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 23 Rajasthan vs Delhi pitch report and weather forecast for Sharjah

SOURCE: VIRENDER SEHWAG INSTAGRAM

Also Read | IPL 2020 CSK Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 CSK Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 CSK Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.