Virender Sehwag Mocks Rajasthan For Jaydev Unadkat, Robin Uthappa Buys At Auction: Watch

The Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season will now move ahead with Mumbai taking on Rajasthan in the 20th match of the ongoing tournament. The much-awaited fixture is scheduled to be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, October 6. As has been the case throughout the season so far, ex-cricketer Virender Sehwag once again gave his take on the upcoming Dream11 IPL 2020 game, as part of his social media show Viru Ki Baithak.

Dream11 IPL 2020 points table ahead of Mumbai vs Rajasthan live game

Dream11 IPL 2020: Virender Sehwag trolls Jaydev Unadkat and Robin Uthappa

On Tuesday, October 6, Virender Sehwag took to his social media accounts to preview the upcoming Mumbai vs Rajasthan Dream11 IPL 2020 game. Rajasthan made a confident start to the tournament, as they registered back-to-back wins over Chennai and Punjab respectively. However, they lost their course by losing to Kolkata and Bangalore in their next two matches. In his video, Virender Sehwag jokingly cited the poor run-of-form of their experienced cricketers Jaydev Unadkat and Robin Uthappa as one of the reasons behind the team’s struggles.

Virender Sehwag mocked the Rajasthan franchise for purchasing Jaydev Unadkat and Robin Uthappa during the Dream11 IPL 2020 auction. Speaking about Unadkat’s form this season (just 1 wicket in four matches), the former Indian opening batsman jokingly said that with Rajasthan spending millions on the pacer at the auctions since 2018, he might have to “give Rajasthan money” back from next year onwards owing to his recent performance.

Virender Sehwag also spoke about Robin Uthappa’s form in similar vein. The stylish right-handed batsman has scored just 33 runs in his four Dream11 IPL 2020 innings. Considering the franchise purchased the cricketer for ₹3 crore at the auction, Sehwag described the move as a “blunder” due to his batting performance. The 2011 World Cup-winner mocked the franchise’s decision of buying Robin Uthappa by comparing it to motorcycles with the statement - “Paise lekar gaye kharidne Bullet, par aa gayi Luna” (Translation: This is almost as if you went with money to buy a Bullet, but instead got a Luna).

Dream11 IPL 2020: Virender Sehwag on Jaydev Unadkat and Robin Uthappa’s recent form, watch video

Dream11 IPL 2020: Mumbai vs Rajasthan live streaming info

For the Dream11 IPL 2020 Mumbai vs Rajasthan live telecast in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network at 7:30 pm (IST) on Tuesday, October 6. For Mumbai vs Rajasthan live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the tournament. Additionally, for Mumbai vs Rajasthan live scores, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams.

The Mumbai vs Rajasthan live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app. For fans in the Middle East and North Africa, the Mumbai vs Rajasthan live telecast will be available on beIN Sports and on its app. Fans in Singapore, South-East Asia and Australia can watch it on YuppTV. Meanwhile, fans in USA and Canada can catch all the Dream11 IPL 2020 action on WillowTV.

