Virender Sehwag Has Witty Suggestions For MS Dhoni, David Warner Ahead Of The Game: Watch

Former cricketer Virender Sehwag has been keeping his fans entertained with the ‘Viru Ki Baithak’ show. Sehwag has been releasing his episodes throughout Dream11 IPL 2020, in which he discusses the matches in his unique style. The ‘Viru Ki Baithak’ show has been loved by fans online, with many praising the former cricketer for his witty and humorous take on cricket analysis. Virender Sehwag released the latest episode of his online show on Friday ahead of Chennai vs Hyderabad, with the former cricketer also handing some suggestions to skippers MS Dhoni and David Warner.

Virender Sehwag’s suggestions ahead of Dream11 IPL 2020 match

Sehwag previewed Chennai vs Hyderabad in his video, calling it the ‘Southern Derby’. He also pointed out that teams batting first have won the match at the Dubai International Stadium in Dream11 IPL 2020, as he hilariously asked David Warner and MS Dhoni to practice tossing the coin rather than spend time in the nets.

While discussing the head to head record, Virender Sehwag took a dig at the Chennai side’s batting line-up. Notably, MS Dhoni’s men have struggled to score runs in their last two Dream11 IPL 2020 games, with only South African batsman Faf du Plessis amongst the runs consistently.

While discussing the Chennai vs Hyderabad encounter, Virender Sehwag asked players like Murali Vijay to wake up and start scoring runs for the side in Dream11 IPL 2020. Sehwag also backed Shane Watson to return to form, while referring to his great record against Hyderabad in the league.

While talking about Hyderabad, Virender Sehwag asked David Warner to select his side smartly and go in with at least six bowling options during the Dream11 IPL 2020 game. After Virender Sehwag posted the episode, several fans reacted to his analysis positively, praising the former cricketer for presenting his insight in humorous fashion.

Chennai vs Hyderabad live: Match preview

The Chennai vs Hyderabad game will begin on October 2 at 7:30 pm IST. The Dream11 IPL 2020 match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium. MS Dhoni’s men are coming into the game on the back of two consecutive losses and find themselves last in the league standings. Hyderabad, on the other hand, won their first match of the Dream11 IPL 2020 season last time out and will be looking to build on their victory.

Image Credits: Virender Sehwag Instagram, Hyderabad team Instagram, Chennai team Instagram

