Virender Sehwag Laughs At Rohit Sharma's Funny Gesture For Rishabh Pant: WATCH

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag's social media game is on point. Sehwag, who was known for his attacking batting back in the day, has diverted his aggressive approach to social media. From witty captions to hysterical posts, Sehwag always keeps his fans entertained with his wicked sense of humour.

Virender Sehwag shares hysterical video featuring Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant

The Indian veteran was it once again as he shared a hilarious video from the ongoing India vs England 2nd Test in Chennai. The video is of Indian team's celebration after the fall of eighth England wicket in the form of Olly Stone. The England pacer was dismissed by R Ashwin as Rohit Sharma completed a sitter at short mid-wicket.

After the wicket, as the team gathered to celebrate, Rohit playfully hit Rishabh Pant on his head. Sehwag, who was amused by the incident, took to Instagam and shared the video. The post garnered a lot of reactions as fans were left in splits.

India vs England live score update

The hosts are truly miles ahead in the game at the moment with a massive lead. However, England got off to a great start on Day 3 of the India vs England 2nd Test as they grabbed five quick wickets to keep themselves in the hunt. At the time of publishing this article, India's scoreboard read 221-8 with R Ashwin batting on 68 and Ishant Sharma new to the crease. India are on the front foot with a lead of 416 runs and the hosts will look to add a few more runs before they get bowled out. On the other hand, England will want to wrap the Indian innings quickly to give themselves an outside chance to win the game.

India vs England live streaming details

The India vs England 2nd Test will broadcast live on television on Star Sports Network's Star Sports 1 SD & HD and 1 Hindi SD and HD channels. The India vs England live streaming for the entire series will also be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The India vs England live scores and updates can be found on the websites and social media handles of BCCI and England Cricket.

