Virender Sehwag Celebrates 10th Anniversary Of Hammering Sri Lanka With 293 In Mumbai

On this day, 10 years ago, former India batsman Virender Sehwag smashed the Sri Lankan bowlers all around the Brabourne Stadium and made a fabulous 293 in a Test match. Sehwag's innings helped India dominate Sri Lanka and clinch the match by an innings. Let us take a look at how Viru went about his business on that day.

Virender Sehwag entertains Brabourne in 2009

After a drawn match at Ahmedabad and an Indian win at Kanpur, the two teams headed to the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai to play the third and final Test of the series. Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara won the toss and chose to bat first. Sri Lanka put on a decent 393 in their first innings as Tilakaratne Dilshan made 109 and Angelo Mathews made 99. Harbhajan Singh and Pragyan Ojha proved effective on the Brabourne pitch as the spin-duo got 7 wickets under their belt.

Virender Sehwag (319, 309, 293) and Don Bradman (334, 304, 299*) are the only batsmen to make three scores of 290+ in Test cricket! — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) October 20, 2015

When the Indians came out to bat, Virender Sehwag led the innings in what would be a complete knockout punch for Sri Lanka. As Murali Vijay and Sehwag opened, the two stitched together a partnership of 221. Vijay made 87 and perished but Sehwag kept batting. He partnered with Rahul Dravid for an even more massive 237-run partnership. Finally, Sehwag fell as he sent the ball back into the hands of Muttiah Muralitharan, but the damage had already been done. Sehwag had made 293 runs, an innings that included 40 fours and 7 sixes. The most striking aspect of the innings was Sehwag's tremendous strike-rate of 115.35.

My heart broke the moment murali caught sehwag in his own bowling. 293!!!!! The moment murali was villian. — RatedRStarlord (@niketh777) December 4, 2019

After Sehwag's innings, Sachin Tendulkar came in and played a decent 53, followed by VVS Laxman's 62 and the final cherry on the cake came in the form of MS Dhoni's unbeaten 100. India got to a mammoth 726 before Dhoni declared the innings. Sri Lanka came out to bat and looked promising but Zaheer Khan's brilliance with the ball made it very hard for Sri Lanka to get any momentum going on towards their side. Captain Kumar Sangakkara made a valiant 137 but the rest of the team perished and SL lost the match by an innings and 24 runs. Sehwag was awarded the Man-of-the-Match and India lifted the trophy, also rising to Number 1 in the ICC Test rankings.

