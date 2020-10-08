Sagarika Ghatge Wishes Husband Zaheer Khan On His Birthday With A Lovely Post, See Pics

Actor Sagarika Ghatge recently took to Instagram to wish her husband Zaheer Khan on his birthday. She uploaded multiple pictures of herself with cricketer Zaheer Khan and also added a heartfelt caption with her post. Take a look at her post and how fans reacted in the article below.

Sagarika Ghatge wishes husband Zaheer Khan

In the first picture, fans could see a dashing picture of Zaheer Khan in a black jacket and white shirt. Zaheer looked very good in the picture and sported a sweet smile. In the next picture, fans could see a selfie of Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan. They seemed to be laying on a bed. In the next picture, fans could spot Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan out for a late-night dinner. Both the celebrities looked very good in the photo.

In the fourth photo, fans could see Zaheer kissing wife Sagarika on the cheek. Sagarika seemed very happy and pleased in the post. The next few pictures were just candid pictures of the couple in different locations. In the last picture, both Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan were seen in traditional outfits. Sagarika sported an orange suit and Zaheer was seen in a beige kurta.

Sagarika also added a loving caption with the post. She first wished her 'best friend' and 'love' on the occasion and then mentioned that Zaheer was one of the most selfless people she knew and added that she would be lost without him. In the end she wrote - 'May you get everything you desire and more. Love you' (sic).

Many celebs and fans liked and commented on the post. Most celebs wished Zaheer on his birthday and so did the fans. A few fans mentioned the couple looked radiant in the post. Take a look at the comments on the post:

Pic Credit: Sagarika Ghatge's Instagram

Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan got engaged on 24 April 2017 and married each other in November 2017. The duo had a court marriage and only people close to both the celebrities were invited to the marriage festivities. Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan have talked about how much they respect and love each other in many interviews.

Promo Pic Credit: Sagarika Ghatge's Instagram

