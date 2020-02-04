Virender Sehwag Mercilessly Trolling Pakistan After India's U-19 WC Win Is Unmissable

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag mercilessly trolled the Pakistan U-19 side as India beat them by ten wickets to seal a spot in the finals of the World Cup on Tuesday. Centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal along with opening partner Saxena sealed the win for India comfortably, without losing a single wicket, as India chased down 173 runs with over 14 overs to spare. Pakistan, who is known to be India's arch-rival, was trolled by Sehwag as they lost yet again in a World Cup to India, only this time it was the young U-19 side. Defending champions India have set up their third straight final clash after beating Pakistan on Tuesday.

Sehwag trolls Pakistan

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Saxena lead India to a mammoth 10-wicket win

Indian openers - Yashasvi Jaiswal (105) and Divyaansh Saxena (59) - put in a batting masterclass as they brushed aside a below-par Pakistan bowling attack. In doing so, the Indian U-19 team made their third consecutive ICC U-19 World Cup final. Yashasvi Jaiswal scored the first ton by an Indian in the tournament. He was rightly adjudged as the Man of the Match in the win against Pakistan. India will either take on Bangladesh or New Zealand in the finals.

Indian bowlers bowl out Pakistan to 172 in 43.1 overs

After losing the toss, India got off to a perfect start with the ball. Sushant Mishra picked up the early wicket of Pakistan opener Mohammed Huraira in just the second over of the game. Fahad Munir (0 from 16) was the next to depart for Pakistan as he was caught off a Ravi Bishnoi delivery in the ninth over. Haider Ali (56) and Rohail Nazir (62) were the only players who made significant contributions for Pakistan. The Indian bowlers dominated in today’s match at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom. Kartik Tyagi (2/32), Sushant Mishra (3/28) and Ravi Bishnoi (2/46) starred with the ball as India U-19 bowled out Pakistan for 172 runs in 43.1 overs in the first semi-final of the ongoing ICC U-19 World Cup in South Africa.

