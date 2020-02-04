Union Budget
NZ Vs Ind 1st ODI Squad Updates, Expected Changes And All Match Details

Cricket News

NZ vs Ind 1st ODI: After India blanked New Zealand 5-0 in the T20I series, the two teams will now collide in the ODI segment of India's 40-day gruelling tour.

Written By Aakash Saini | Mumbai | Updated On:
nz vs ind

After blanking the hosts in the T20Is, India will now take the field in the ODI segment of their New Zealand tour. The first of the three-match ODI series will be played at the Seddon Park in Hamilton on February 5. The action is scheduled to commence at 7:30 AM IST.

NZ vs Ind 1st ODI squad updates

NZ vs Ind 1st ODI: New Zealand squad updates

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson suffered an injury during the T20Is. It made him miss out on the final two matches of the series. Williamson is also expected to be ruled out of the playing XI in the first two ODI games. 25-year old Mark Chapman was called up as his replacement. Black Caps wicketkeeper-batsman Tom Latham will be leading the home side during Williamson’s absence.

NZ vs Ind 1st ODI: New Zealand squad

Kane Williamson (c), Hamish Bennett, Tom Blundell (wk), Mark Chapman, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor

NZ vs Ind 1st ODI: India squad updates

Indian opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out of the entire New Zealand tour after the left-hander sustained a shoulder injury against Australia in January. Young cricketer Prithvi Shaw was chosen as Shikhar Dhawan’s replacement for the ODI series. Meanwhile, Dhawan’s opening partner and in-form batsman Rohit Sharma was also ruled out of the remainder of the tour after he suffered a calf injury in the final T20I game. Test specialist Mayank Agarwal was called in as a last-minute replacement for the Indian vice-captain. Check out the final line-ups of both the teams for the ODI series.

NZ vs Ind 1st ODI: India squad

Virat Kohli (c), Mayank Agarwal, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Prithvi Shaw, K. L. Rahul (wk), Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav

Published:
