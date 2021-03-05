Virender Sehwag Missed By Fans, Rishabh Pant Emulates Him By Smashing Six For Test Ton

Rishabh Pant crashed England's bowlers with a counter-attacking ton on Day 2 of the Ahmedabad Test. The dashing wicketkeeper-batsman arrived at the crease at 80-3, i.e. when the hosts were still trailing England’s first-innings total by 125 runs. A few hours later, Pant departed in the wake of destruction as India now enjoys a healthy half-game advantage over the visitors.

ICC congratulates on Rishabh Pant’s century

Rishabh Pant brings up his hundred with a SIX 💥



A sensational knock from the India batsman!#INDvENG | https://t.co/6OuUwURcgX pic.twitter.com/b04djHMikJ — ICC (@ICC) March 5, 2021

India vs England 4th Test: Rishabh Pant does it like Virender Sehwag, fans compare

Rishabh Pant notched up his 3rd Test ton off his 115th delivery. Remarkably, the left-hander batsman moved from 94 to 100 with a six off the bowling of England captain Joe Root. Pant got down on one knee and launched the ball over the square leg region and deposited it into the stands. Unfortunately for the cricketer, he was dismissed by veteran speedster James Anderson soon after as he capped-off his innings at 101 runs from 118 balls.

Rishabh Pant’s herculean efforts with the bat earned much admirations from fans and cricket experts. Several fans even took to Twitter and compared the batting style of the Indian wicketkeeper-batsman to that of former Indian opener Virender Sehwag. Several Twitter users were of the opinion that Pant has taken his inspiration of attacking batting directly from Sehwag, as the ‘Nawab of Najafgarh’ was himself known for bringing up significant landmarks with daredevil sixes.

Here is a look at Rishabh Pant’s six along with some of the fans comparing him with Virender Sehwag.

Rishabh Pant - The Virendra Sehwag vibes.... pic.twitter.com/jlxdzYC2ha — Avantika (@avantika411) March 5, 2021

#INDvENG#RishabhPant



Rishabh Pant bring up his century with a SIX.



Sehwag : pic.twitter.com/3v1joNsp7m — Palash Jain (@bhut_tezz) March 5, 2021

Rishabh Pant feels like a mixture of Sehwag and Gilchrist 😃 — Srinath Narayanan (@nsrinath69) March 5, 2021

Pants hits a sixer to complete his century 💯



Meanwhile Virender Sehwag: pic.twitter.com/R3K4Ys22xi — Mysuru Memes (@MysuruMemes) March 5, 2021

Rishabh Pant records

Rishabh Pant is now one of only two wicketkeepers in the world to have scored a Test ton in Australia, England and India. The other wicketkeeper-batsman to do so was former Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist.

Rishabh Pant Spiderman

The chants of ‘Rishabh Pant Spiderman’ also went underway across social media as the wicketkeeper-batsman was taking the English bowlers to the cleaners at Ahmedabad. The phrase became popular when he was caught on the stump mic singing the tunes of Spiderman’s old theme song in Australia back in January.

India vs England 4th Test live streaming details

At the time of publishing, India reached 294-7 after 92 overs. Washington Sundar was batting at the crease alongside Axar Patel. The hosts are currently leading the visitors by 89 runs.

For India vs England 4th Test live streaming in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network. Meanwhile, for India vs England live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). The live streaming of the India vs England 4th Test is also available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Image source: ICC and BCCI Twitter

