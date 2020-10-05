Virender Sehwag Has Special Salman Khan Dialogue To Pay Tribute To Yuzvendra Chahal: Watch

Bangalore defeated Rajasthan by 8 wickets in the 15th match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season on Saturday, October 3. Before skipper Virat Kohli anchored Bangalore’s run-chase with a well-compiled 72*, their leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal wrecked Rajasthan’s batting order with an imperial four-over spell. As has been the case throughout the season so far, ex-cricketer Virender Sehwag summarised the recently-concluded game, as part of his social media show Viru Ki Baithak.

Bangalore placed No. 3 in Dream11 IPL 2020 points table

A look at the Points Table after Match 18 of #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/2RZvgU70KB — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 4, 2020

Dream11 IPL 2020: Virender Sehwag praises Yuzvendra Chahal for match-winning spell

On Sunday, October 4, i.e. one day after Bangalore’s 8-wicket win over Rajasthan, Virender Sehwag praised Yuzvendra Chahal for his match-winning spell. Bowling his full quota of four overs, Chahal accounted for the wickets of Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa and Mahipal Lomror. On top of his three-wicket haul, he only gave away 24 runs off his four overs.

Virender Sehwag, who comically refers Yuzvendra Chahal as a “Sukha Bodyguard” (translation: Lanky Bodyguard) due to his physique and match-winning abilities, praised the Indian spinner. Talking about the spinner’s performance, he mimicked a Bollywood dialogue in Salman Khan style from the popular 2011 blockbuster Bodyguard. While issuing a warning to opposition batsmen for facing Yuzvendra Chahal, Virender Sehwag said “Inpe ek ehsaan karna, ki inpe koi ehsaan na karna.” (Translation: Do him one favour, which is to not do him any favours).

Dream11 IPL 2020: Virender Sehwag praises Yuzvendra Chahal, watch video

Dream11 IPL 2020: Bangalore vs Delhi live streaming info

For the Dream11 IPL 2020 Bangalore vs Delhi live telecast in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network at 7:30 pm (IST) on Monday, October 5. For Bangalore vs Delhi live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the tournament. Additionally, for Bangalore vs Delhi live scores, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams.

The Bangalore vs Delhi live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app. For fans in the Middle East and North Africa, the Bangalore vs Delhi live telecast will be available on beIN Sports and on its app. Fans in Singapore, South-East Asia and Australia can watch it on YuppTV. Meanwhile, fans in USA and Canada can catch all the Dream11 IPL 2020 action on WillowTV.

