Virender Sehwag Picks Semi-finalists For ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Includes Surprise Pick

The ICC (International Cricket Council finally released the schedule of the 2023 ODI World Cup on June 27. The most awaited cricketing event will be held in India from October 5, 2023. The Indian cricket team will begin its campaign on October 8, 2023, against Australia and will play against Pakistan on October 15, 2023, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Reigning champions England will play New Zealand in the opening match of the Cricket World Cup 2023

The opening match of the Cricket World Cup 2023 will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad will also host the final of the tournament all set to be played on November 19, 2023

The Indian cricket team led by Virat Kohli made it to the semi-finals stage in the 2019 edition of the World Cup. India will now look to lift the trophy at home once again after 12 years. The team led by Rohit Sharma will now aim to forget disappointment of the WTC 2023 Final and also end their ten-year-old drought of an ICC trophy. The Indian team last won an ICC event under the leadership of MS Dhoni in the year 2013.

While Team India will begin its World Cup 2023 campaign against Australia on October 8, 2023, the fans will eagerly wait for the high-voltage clash between India and Pakistan. With the men in green still to win a match against India in the ODI World Cup, the Indian team will also have the pressure to maintain the record in front of more than one lakh people.

What is Virender Sehwag's prediction for Cricket World Cup 2023?

As the schedule of the Cricket World Cup 2023 has been released, predictions related to the same have also started to come up. Former India batsman Virender Sehwag was the first among the cricketing experts to give his prediction. While speaking to ICC, Sehwag predicted that it will be England, Australia, India, and Pakistan who would qualify for the knockout stage of the 2023 ODI World Cup.

New Zealand not a part of Sehwag's prediction

He also made a surprising call by not including New Zealand in the last four teams of the tournament. The Kiwis were the finalists of the 2019 ODI Cricket World Cup but shall miss one of their main batsmen Kane Williamson. Williamson sustained an Anterior cruciate ligament injury during the Indian Premier League 2023, and his presence in the World Cup 2023 is still a very big question.