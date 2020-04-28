Suresh Raina Bravely Compares Rishabh Pant To Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag & Rahul Dravid

Indian cricketers Suresh Raina and Yuzvendra Chahal were recently involved in an Instagram Live session. During the session, Suresh Raina heaped praise on dynamic young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant. Raina even compared Rishabh Pant to the likes of attacking Indian batsmen like Yuvraj Singh and Virender Sehwag.

Suresh Raina compares “dominant” Rishabh Pant with Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag

Suresh Raina lauded attacking batting skills of young Rishabh Pant and also labelled him a “top cricketer”. He further stated that the youngster’s batting is as “dominant” as former Indian cricketers like Yuvraj Singh and Virender Sehwag. Suresh Raina also compared Rishabh Pant’s flick shots to that of Rahul Dravid. This comes as a big compliment for Pant, who is struggling to find a regular spot in all three formats of the game for India, despite his talent being lauded by many like Raina.

Rishabh Pant career

Rishabh Pant made his international debut in 2017 and the left-handed batsman has represented India in 13 Tests, 15 ODIs and 28 T20Is so far. He is known for his attacking stroke-play down the order and for decimating oppositions in the process. However, Rishabh Pant was replaced by KL Rahul as India’s first-choice wicketkeeper in the limited-overs formats earlier this year. KL Rahul continued to keep wickets for T20Is and ODIs in New Zealand while Pant made a return for two Test matches, where he scored only 60 runs.

Suresh Raina and Rishabh Pant in IPL 2020

Both Suresh Raina and Rishabh Pant are slated to reprise their roles for the respective franchises in the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. While Suresh Raina was retained by the Chennai Super Kings franchise during the IPL 2020 trading window, young Rishabh Pant was one of the 12 cricketers to be retained by Delhi Capitals. However, the much-awaited IPL 2020 has been postponed until further notice due to the coronavirus-induced India lockdown.

