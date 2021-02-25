Virender Sehwag Reveals Getting Special Request From Kamran Akmal While Batting: WATCH

Former Indian batsman Virender Sehwag is among the greatest entertainers in cricketing history who enthralled fans with his attacking batting for more than a decade. The right-hander largely hanged the way Test cricket is played with his ferocious batting. Besides his belligerent batting, the 'Nawab of Najafgarh' also entertained fans with his singing. It's not a hidden fact that Sehwag used to sing while batting which he did to uplift his mood.

ALSO READ | Virender Sehwag Names Ex-player Who Influenced Sourav Ganguly To Make Him Open: WATCH

Virender Sehwag reveals how he entertained Kamran Akmal by singing songs

Recently, Virender Sehwag recently shared a clip from a quiz show hosted by Sourav Ganguly named 'Dadagiri' where he was present alongside Zaheer Khan, VVS Laxman and R Ashwin. During the show, Sehwag opened up on his singing habit and also revealed how he once obliged Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal's request who asked the Indian to sing a song for him.

Ganguly asked Sehwag about singing songs while batting and also showed him a video from a 2015 Cricket All Stars League match where he smashed Allan Donald for a six while singing a popular Bollywood number by singer Atif Aslam ‘Kaise bataye kyun tujhko chahen’.

ALSO READ | 'Half Indian team better than fully-fit Aus': Akhtar lauds Men in Blue's Gabba fightback

Speaking about the same, Sehwag said that he always used to sing songs while batting. He further revealed that there have been several instances when Pakistan wicketkeepers have requested him to sing specific songs of singers like Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar.

Revealing the name of the stumper, Sehwag stated that it was Kamran Akmal who used to ask him to sing Kishore Kumar classics. Sehwag further said that he has played long innings against Pakistan like 309 in Multan, 201 in Bengaluru, 254 in Lahore etc. and Kamran Akmal was behind the stumps so he witnessed all the knocks from close quarters and that's when he used to ask him to sing songs.

ALSO READ | Shoaib Akhtar names 3 things that could stop India from building on Australian success

Virender Sehwag career stats

The Sehwag career stats make for a staggering read. The star cricketer's strike-rate of 82.2 in Test match cricket speaks volumes about his hard-hitting batting style. He has amassed 8568 runs in red-ball cricket, with two stunning triple centuries. He is also the first Indian batsman to score a triple century in Test matches. Sehwag has 8273 runs in ODI cricket in 251 matches.

ALSO READ | Wasim Jaffer has funny Shoaib Akhtar meme for Steve Smith's DC post, leaves fans in splits

SOURCE: VIRENDER SEHWAG INSTAGRAM

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.