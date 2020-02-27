IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Set To Begin Training With Chennai Super Kings From March 2

Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni last played for the country in the semi-final of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. Post the mega event, the Indian wicketkeeper-batsman has been on a sabbatical. His absence from the field has given birth to concerns among his fans regarding his future with the Indian team.

MS Dhoni was also recently snubbed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in their list of centrally contracted players. Many cricket fans are really looking forward to MS Dhoni's comeback on the field. It seems like his fans will finally be able to witness their favourite cricketer back in action

CSK team 2020: MS Dhoni to start training with Chennai Super Kings ahead of IPL 2020 from March 2

In a recent development, according to the Chennai Super Kings’ CEO KS Vishwanath, MS Dhoni will begin training from March 2 in Chennai with the CSK team 2020 after announcing that he would take part in the cash-rich league. He will start his training at the Chidambaram Stadium along with notable names like Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu and several others who have already started gearing up for IPL 2020 with the CSK team 2020.

According to a source close to the franchise, MS Dhoni's decision to train early would help him bond with the new players in the squad. In the IPL 2020 Auction held last year, Josh Hazlewood, Piyush Chawla, and Sam Curran were some prominent buys made by the owners. CSK's preparatory camp would commence on March 19

MS Dhoni will be looking to make a comeback into the Indian team through IPL 2020. This season will be a crucial one for the former India captain as a good season here can get him back onto the national selectors' radar. With the T20 World Cup fast approaching, MS Dhoni will have to be at his best to get into the scheme of things.

Chennai Super Kings will take on arch-rivals Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2020 opener on March 29. The Mumbai-based franchise had defeated CSK by a solitary run in the final of IPL 2019 to claim their record fourth title.

IMAGE COURTESY: CHENNAI SUPER KINGS INSTAGRAM