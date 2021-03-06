Virender Sehwag Takes A Jibe At England After Series Loss, Highlights One Key Reason

Virender Sehwag took a subtle jibe at England after they ended up conceding the series despite winning the series opener. Team India registered an emphatic win by an innings and 25 runs on Day 3 of the fourth and final Test match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to seal the series 3-1.

'They lost it here': Virender Sehwag

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Viru had posted an image of the human brain after which he congratulated Team India on an awesome Test Series victory. He then turned his attention towards the vanquished England team and wrote that the visitors did not lose the game in Ahmedabad but instead failed to use their brains and lacked common sense when it mattered the most.

Congratulations Team India on an awesome Test Series victory.



England didn't lose it in Ahmedabad.

They lost it here .#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/NXb1AxCHen — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 6, 2021

Even the netizens had a gala time as they joined the former Indian vice-captain in making fun of the opposition. Here are a few of the reactions.

The Joe Root-led side have got themselves to blame after they bottled it up despite being in a commanding position by taking an early lead in the just-concluded series. After their comprehensive 227-run win in the first Test at Chepauk last month, the visitors were exposed on the spinning wickets (especially rank-turners in the previous two Tests)as only a couple of batsmen including the likes of Test skipper Root and middle-order batsman Dan Lawrence managed to make an impact to a certain extent.

England lose their way yet again

India had garnered a big lead of 160 runs after they were bundled out for 365 courtesy of a magnificent 101 by wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant and a vital 96* from middle-order batsman Washington Sundar.

In reply, the English batsmen once again failed to find their feet as India's frontline spinners wracked havoc. In the top order, only Test skipper Joe Root (30) managed to show some resistance. Middle-order batsman Dan Lawrence looked to deny the inevitable with a fighting 50* but he waged a lone battle as the visitors were bundled out for 135 in their second innings as the Virat Kohli-led side won the game by an innings and 25 runs to register back-to-back series wins in the longest format of the game.

In the second innings, it was total dominance by the spinners as Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin bagged a fifer each.

By the virtue of this win, India have now qualified for ICC World Test Championship final and will be facing New Zealand at the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's. The summit clash will be contested between June 18-22.

