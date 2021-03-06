Jaydev Unadkat Claims To Resemble THIS Ex-Australian Pacer In Meme, Fans Left In Splits

India's left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat has been a regular feature in the Indian Premier League. While many fans have targeted him in the past for not his underwhelming performances in the cash-rich league, the player was retained by the Rajasthan Royals side for IPL 2021. The fast bowler recently shared a meme on his Twitter account, in which he was seen sporting Mitchell Johnson's iconic handlebar mustache.

Jaydev Unadkat attempts to pull off iconic Mitchell Johnson look

Mitchell Johnson, with his stellar career, has established himself as one of the most celebrated left-arm fast bowlers of all time. The speedster spearheaded the Australian bowling attack for a considerable amount of time during his playing days and contributed significantly with his stellar bowling performances. While the player has bowled a number of stunning spells in his career, his exploits with the ball during the 2013-14 Ashes series have been etched in the memories of cricket fans.

The star bowler picked up 37 wickets in the series and was also named as the Player of the Series for his exemplary bowling performances. Apart from his fiery spells, Johnson's handlebar moustache also gained immense popularity. India's Jaydev Unadkat posted a meme where he was also seen rocking the same look.

Cos they said do it all while you can..! 😂 #HandleBar pic.twitter.com/Gw6zAxs2L9 — Jaydev Unadkat (@JUnadkat) March 5, 2021

Rajasthan Royals team 2021

Rajasthan Royals team 2021: Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Kartik Tyagi, Andrew Tye, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, KC Cariappa, Liam Livingstone, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh.

Jaydev Unadkat married

Rajasthan Royals seamer Jaydev Unadkat tied the knot with fiancee Rinny Kantaria in an intimate ceremony on February 2. The ceremony was reportedly held in Anand, Gujarat, and it was attended by the bowler's close friends and family members. The cricketer also shared a picture from his wedding day on his Instagram account.

How much is the Jaydev Unadkat net worth figure?

According to featuredsource.com, the Jaydev Unadkat net worth is estimated to be around ₹36 crore. His income comprises of the compensation he receives from the Saurashtra Cricket Association for playing domestic cricket. He also takes home a heft paycheck for his appearances in the Indian Premier League. The Jaydev Unadkat IPL 2021 salary stands at ₹3 crore.

Disclaimer: The above Jaydev Unadkat net worth and IPL price is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the Jaydev Unadkat net worth and IPL price figures.

Image source: Jaydev Unadkat Instagram

