Virender Sehwag Wishes Sachin Tendulkar On 50th Birthday While Doing 'Shirshasana' - WATCH

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar turned 50-year-old on Monday, April 24. Wishes overflowed for the cricket legend from all corners of the nation, including several from the cricketing community. Among many wishes, a special wish by one of his former teammates and close friend Virender Sehwag was the one that became the talk of the town.

Sachin Tendulkar's former opening partner Sehwag found a unique way to wish the Master Blaster on his 50th birth anniversary. In the video shared by the cricketer, Virender Sehwag can be witnessed performing a ‘Shirshasana’, and wishing Sachin with his heartfelt words. Here’s a look at the video shared by Sehwag and what he said on the occasion of Sachin’s 50th birthday.

In the video, Sehwag said he always did the opposite of what Sachin told him to do on the field so he was bound to wish him his 50th anniversary by doing a Shirshasana. “Maidaan par jo aapne kaha , uska ulta hi kiya, toh aaj aapke iconic 50th birthday par toh aapko Shirshasana karke wish karna hi tha. Wish you a very happy birthday @sachin_rt Paaji , aap jiyo hazaaron saal , Saal ke din ho ek crore,” wrote Sehwag.

Wish you a very happy birthday @sachin_rt Paaji , aap jiyo hazaaron saal , Saal ke din ho ek crore. #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/awvckIAqc9 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 23, 2023

Sachin Tendulkar 50th birthday: Fans hail Virender Sehwag for unique wish

Meanwhile, on noticing Sehwag’s unique birthday wish for Sachin, cricket fans on social media were reminded of their many iconic partnerships for India on the field. “Only 'Nawab of Najafgarh' can wish Happy Birthday to 'God Of Cricket' in such a way. No one else has that audacity to do such a thing. The Jai-Veeru Jodi had been made so many memorable moments for us fans that we all cherish till date.Happy Birthday God,” a fan wrote. At the same time, there were several other tweets hailing Sehwag for his unique birthday wish.

Only 'Nawab of Najafgarh' can wish Happy Birthday to 'God Of Cricket' in such a way. No one else has that audacity to do such a thing. The Jai-Veeru Jodi had been made so many memorable moments for us 🏏 fans that we all cherish till date.Happy Birthday God.#HappyBirthdaySachin — Rajesh↙️ (@iamrajeshjena) April 23, 2023

wow ! what were d days when you n sachin used to open more so in one days. just entertaining like your this tweet. — Dr. Rajesh Singh (@drrajeshsingh) April 24, 2023