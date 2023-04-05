The Indian Premier League has witnessed a fair no. of controversies unfolding over the years, but fans remember the most shocking incident to be the ‘Slapgate’, which took place during the inaugural edition in 2008. The slap gate controversy took place during match no. 10 of IPL 2008 between Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians when former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh slapped S Sreesanth. The incident recently found its way back into the headlines after batting legend Virender Sehwag mentioned it on live television.

Sehwag became the talk of the town after he looked to pull off a jibe at his former teammates during the ongoing IPL 2023 season. Sehwag, Harbhajan, and Sreesanth are part of the Star Sports commentary panel for IPL 2023. During a discussion on the channel, Sehwag poked fun at the former pacer over the incident, which prompted the off-spinner to intervene and stop him.

ALSO READ | RR Vs PBKS Live Score: Check RR Vs PBKS Live Score IPL 2023

Speaking in the panel for Star Sports, Sreesanth revealed how he used to hug Harbhajan ahead of games as a ritual to better his performances. On listening to this, Virender Sehwag took a jibe at the former pacer and said the ritual might have started after the Mohali incident. Reacting to the same, Harbhajan jumped into the conversation and asked the 44-year-old to stop it.

Here’s a look at the full conversation -

Sreesanth:"I want to share that before playing a Test or any other match, I always hugged Bhajji pa (Harbhajan Singh). My performace always used to be better." Sehwag: "When did this hug trend start! Probably after the incident in Mohali." Harbhajan then said:"Bhul jao yaar" (Forget it man).

"People always say something"

Meanwhile, as things cooled off, Sreesanth later confirmed that the ritual started back in 2006, before shaking hands with Harbhajan, who said, “Kuch toh log kahenge" (People always say something). The former India off-spinner infamously slapped Sreesanth on the cricket field for the entire world to watch. This was only one of the controversial moments in the former speedster’s career as a player.

It is worth mentioning that the official live telecast of IPL 2023 is available on Star Sports Network. Fans can tune into the live streaming of the match on Jio Cinema. The tournament kicked off last month on March 31 and is set to conclude with the final on May 28.