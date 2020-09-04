Vitality T20 Blast LAN Vs DER Live Streaming In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The upcoming North Group match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2020 tournament will be played between Lancashire (LAN) and Derbyshire (DER). The LAN vs DER match will be played at Aigburth, Liverpool. Their 20-overs fixture is scheduled for Friday, September 4 and will start at 7:00 PM IST. Here's a look at how to watch the Vitality T20 Blast live in India and the Vitality T20 Blast live streaming details.

Vitality T20 Blast preview

Lancashire got off to a terrific start in the competition and are currently second in the table level on points with the table toppers. Derbyshire, on the other hand, are yet to win a match in this tournament and have only two points resulting from matches that were washed out. Lancashire are positioned at the 2nd spot in the North Group, however, Durham are much lower at 5th.

ALSO READ | Vitality T20 Blast NOT Vs LEI Live Streaming In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

English T20 Blast live in India: Vitality T20 Blast recap

The two teams have previously met in this competition. Lancashire were batting first and were well guided by Alex Davies, who propelled them to a total of 178. Davies was supported well by many players who played quick cameos and helped Lancashire post a challenging total. In the chase, Derbyshire’s batsmen were held back in the first few overs, but in the middle overs, Lancashire became a bit loose with their bowling. The Derbyshire batsmen took the match close, as a result. However, they were unable to finish the match off with Lancashire taking all two points.

ALSO READ | ENG Vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Preview, Top Picks For 1st T20I

LAN vs DER live scores: Pitch and weather report

Several matches have already been hampered already in the Virality T20 Blast. The threat looms around this encounter as well as per "Accuweather" showers are expected on the match-day. The wicket will be impacted by the conditions as well, the cloud cover will help the bowl move around for a little longer. The pitch is said to be on the slower side as well, making it difficult for the batsman to hit their shots.

ALSO READ | CA's Projected Bio-bubble Budget Overshoots To AUD 30 Million For India Series, BBL

LAN vs DER live streaming: How to watch English T20 Blast live in India?

Fans can watch the English T20 Blast live by following the match centre on ECB's website. The Vitality T20 Blast live streaming will be available on the websites of the respective county cricket teams. For LAN vs DER live scores, fans can keep tabs on the social media accounts of Lancashire, Derbyshire, Vitality T20 Blast and the ECB website. The ECB website also will stream the match once the user has signed in, providing in-match highlights and ball-by-ball updates. The Vitality T20 Blast match is scheduled to begin at 2:30 PM local time (7 PM IST). The English T20 Blast live in India will have select matches on FanCode by Dream Sports as well.

LAN vs DER live streaming: Probable playing XIs

Lancashire: Alex Davies, Keaton Jennings Steven Croft, Dane Vilas, Josh Bohannon, Rob Jones, Danny Lamb, Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley, George Balderson, Matthew Parkinson

Derbyshire: Billy Godleman, Wayne Madsen Luis Reece, Leus du Plooy, Matthew Critchley, Alex Hughes, Matt McKiernan, Harvey Hosein, Edward Barnes Samuel Conners, Anuj Dal

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: SRH Interestingly Name Virat Kohli-endorsed Valvoline As Official Partners

Image Source: Derbyshire Cricket