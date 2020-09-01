Vitality T20 Blast KET Vs SUR Live Streaming In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The upcoming South Group match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2020 tournament will be played between Kent (KET) and Surrey (SUR). The KET vs SUR match will be played at the St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury in. Their 20-over fixture is scheduled for Tuesday, September 1 and will start at 6:30 PM IST. Here's a look at how to watch the English T20 Blast live in India and Vitality T20 Blast live streaming details.

Vitaly T20 Blast preview

Interestingly, both the teams are coming into the game after a 'tie' in their respective previous encounters. Considering the performances of the team in this year's Vitality Blast, Kent will rely more on their batting compared to their bowling.

English T20 Blast live in India: Vitality T20 Blast recap

In Kent's previous encounter, their bowling was all over the place as they conceded 209 runs in their last encounter where they faced Middlesex. For Surrey, the season did not start on a promising note either. Kent is placed right at the top of the points table in the South Group, whereas Surrey is yet to register a win in the tournament.

KET vs SUR live scores: Pitch and weather report

According to Accuweather, there are no chances of rain during the time of the match. With a lot of matches getting washed out of interrupted by rain in the tournament, this seems to be good news for the sides. The surface at Canterbury promises to be a good batting track with a little assistance for the bowlers as well. All-in-all, it is expected to be an ideal pitch for a T20 contest.

KET vs SUR live streaming: How to watch English T20 Blast live in India?

Fans can watch the English T20 Blast live by following the match centre on ECB's website. Vitality T20 Blast live streaming will be available on the websites of the respective county cricket teams. For KET vs SUR live scores, fans can keep tabs on the social media accounts of Kent, Surrey, Vitality T20 Blast and the ECB website. The ECB website also will stream the match once the user has signed in, providing in-match highlights and ball-by-ball updates. The match is scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM local time (6.30 PM IST).

KET vs SUR live streaming: Probable playing XIs

Kent: Bell-Drummond, Zak Crawley, Oliver Robinson, Jack Leaning, Alex Blake, Jordan Cox, Grant Stewart, Calum Haggett, Matt Milnes, Imran Qayyum, Fred Klaassen

Surrey: Will Jacks, Jamie Smith, Laurie Evans, Ben Foakes, Rory Burns, Scott Borthwick, Gus Atkinson, James Taylor, Gareth Batty, Daniel Moriarty, Matt Dunn.

Image Credit: Kent Cricket Instagram