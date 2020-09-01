IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals' Anrich Nortje Felt 'imprisoned' During Quarantine

South African pacer Anrich Nortje, who will take charge as Delhi Capitals' bowler this season, said that it feels great to be outside after completing his quarantine period in Dubai. Nortje, who came into the Indian Premier League (IPL) side as a last-minute replacement, said that it felt like he was locked up in prison. Nortje completed his six-day compulsory quarantine period following landing in Dubai for the 2020 edition of the cash-rich tournament and started his net session from August 31.

Nortje in his statement also talked about his South African dressing room-mate Kagiso Rabada, who was a crucial part of the team in the 2019 season. Nortje said that every team needs a couple of pacers as it makes the job of the captain a bit easier. Nortje said that he looks forward to bowling with "KG", who is currently on his way from South Africa to Dubai and is expected to join the team in the nets after a week of quarantine. Nortje, who played for Kolkata Knight Riders last season, said that he is also looking forward to gelling with his new teammates, dubbing them a "great bunch of guys".

IPL 2020

The Indian Premier League, which was earlier scheduled to take place from March 29, was postponed indefinitely by the BCCI, As the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the cancellation of this year's T20 World Cup that was due to take place in Australia from October, BCCI took the opportunity of the window and announced the league from September 19 onwards. Eight teams will compete for the coveted trophy this season, which is currently with the four-time champions Mumbai Indians.

