KXIP Captain KL Rahul Donates PPE Kits To CISF Jawaans At Bengaluru Airport

All the franchises of the Indian Premier League have reached the UAE to take part in the 13th edition of the cash-rich league. The teams are undergoing a mandatory quarantine period before they hit the field to gear up for the cricketing carnival that is set to commence on September 19. Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) was one of the first franchises to land in the UAE on Thursday. The Punjab-based franchise will be led by newly-appointed skipper KL Rahul.

IPL 2020: KXIP skipper KL Rahul donates PPE kits to CISF personnel

The Bengaluru-based cricketer, who is set to lead an IPL team for the first time, showed his generous nature before taking off for the UAE. KL Rahul donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. According to Bangalore Mirror, KL Rahul said that the CISF is protecting the citizens of the country day and night by risking their lives so that they can live comfortably. He added that it is not just his but everybody’s responsibility to make them feel safe and comfortable.

The KXIP skipper acknowledged their efforts and reckoned that it is just a small gesture from his end for them. This is not the first time that KL Rahul has come up with such a kind gesture. Previously, KL Rahul auctioned off his ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 kit to aid thalassemia patients.

KL Rahul will look to guide KXIP to their first-ever IPL title. His performances and leadership will be key in determining how far KXIP go in the tournament. The KXIP squad has some of the proven match-winners in the form of skipper KL Rahul, Chris Gayle and Glenn Maxwell. The KXIP squad also has great bench strength and they will certainly be eager to lay their hands on the coveted trophy.

The IPL 2020 is set to be played in the UAE from September 19 with the final scheduled to be played on November 10. The 53-day tournament will witness ten-afternoon matches starting at 3:30 PM (IST) while the evening matches will start at 7:30 PM (IST). The franchises have already started gearing up for the tournament and are leaving no stone unturned to ensure the safety of the players.

KXIP squad: Lokesh Rahul, Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Krishnappa Gowtham, Karun Nair, Mohammed Shami, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Chris Jordan, Chris Gayle, Ravi Bishnoi, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Hardus Viljoen, Prabhsimran Singh, Deepak Hooda, Jimmy Neesham, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Jagadeesha Suchith, Murugan Ashwin, Tajinder Singh, Ishan Porel.

