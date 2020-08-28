Sir Viv Richards Posts An Iconic Picture To Pay Tribute To Sir Don Bradman

West Indian cricket legend Sir Vivian Richards took to Twitter to post a rare picture of himself with the great Don Bradman, considered to be among the best to have graced the game. Sir Don Bradman's Test average of 99.94, just 4 runs or a not out short of a perfect 100, is arguably one of the most recognisable statistics in international cricket; one that has yet to be surpassed today, 72 years after he played his last game.

Sometimes you go silent and just watch. Remembering the legend, Sir Bradman on his birthday! pic.twitter.com/kYk6UWx6v2 — Sir Vivian Richards (@ivivianrichards) August 27, 2020

Don Bradman's record-setting career

In a career spanning over 20 years from 1928 to 1948, Sir Donald Bradman scored 6996 runs in 80 innings, with an individual high score of 334. Even now, he holds nearly 20 Test records, including most runs scored in a series - 974 in 7 innings at the 1930 Ashes, most double centuries in Test cricket - 12, and record 5th wicket partnership - 405 with Sid Barnes against England in 1946. Bradman's fourth and last tour of England, his last international tour, sealed his place in cricketing legend. In 1948, Bradman captained the Australian team to a historic win in England, making them the first and the only team to date to have an undefeated Test tour in England. This earned the team the title of "The Invincibles", still the stuff of legend in Australian cricket.

Sir Don Bradman's legacy

In 1949, Bradman became the first Test cricketer and the only Australian cricketer till date to receive a knighthood. His contributions to cricket, and even sport in general, are reflected by the many honours he received throughout his lifetime. In 2000, when 100 members of a selection panel put together by Wisden, were asked to select a cricketer of the century, all 100 chose Bradman, followed by 90 for Sir Garfield Sobers, 30 for Sir Jack Hobbs, 27 for Shane Warne and 25 for Sir Vivian Richards.

Sir Viv Richards' garlanded career

Don Bradman and Viv Richards are among only four non-English players to have made more than 100 first-class centuries, and the only ones to have achieved this feat in their respective countries. One of the most feared batsmen of his time, and voted the third greatest Test batsman after Don Bradman and Sachin Tendulkar, the prolific all-rounder became the first cricketer to rack up 100 runs and take 5 wickets in an ODI, reaching this milestone in 1987 against New Zealand.

