Don Bradman Ends Test Career At Average Of 99.94 On August 14, 1948; Watch Video

Former Australian cricket captain Sir Donald Bradman (or Don Bradman) is widely acknowledged as one of the greatest batsmen of all time. His Test average of 99.94 has been cited as one of the greatest achievements by any sportsperson in any sport and it constitutes a major part of the cricketing folklore. On August 14, 1948, Don Bradman took field in the last of his 52 Tests to cap off an illustrious international career spanning 20 years. To commemorate the 62nd anniversary of Don Bradman last Test, here is a look at archival footage of his final innings.

Also Read | Ian Chappell Insults Late Don Bradman Over 1972 South Australian Selection Conflict

Don Bradman last Test: Bradman average frozen at 99.94 by Eric Hollies

Australia, led by Don Bradman, toured England for a five-match Ashes Test series in 1948. The then Australian skipper had announced earlier that it would be his last at the international level. In the fifth Test of the series, Bradman (with 6,996 career runs) required only four more runs to cap off his Test average at an exact 100. However, he was bowled for a rare second-ball duck through a googly from English spinner Eric Hollies.

Don Bradman last Test: Bradman average forever stuck at 99.94, watch video

Rare Clip



Sir Don Bradman's last test innings.#OnThisDay in 1948, Sir Don was out for a duck in his final Test match innings. He needed just four runs to finish with a Test average of 100.



The test average of 99.94 is still invincible! @BradmanBowralpic.twitter.com/BMbSxJOnQS — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) August 14, 2020

Also Read | Shoaib Akhtar Bowls Two Yorkers In A Row To Dismiss Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar: Watch

Don Bradman runs: A career roundup

Apart from a highly-prolific Bradman average, the right-handed batsman holds several other batting records to his name. With 29 three-figure scores from 80 Test innings, he holds the best ratio of hitting centuries per innings (36.25 percent). Don Bradman also holds a unique distinction of scoring the most number of runs in a single series, when he scored 974 runs against England in the 1930 Ashes. He was the first batsman to reach a triple century twice in a career, before Brian Lara, Virender Sehwag and Chris Gayle became members of the elite club with him.

Don Bradman runs distinction: Bradman average stuck with cricket’s most famous duck

#OnThisDay in 1948, Sir Don Bradman walked out at The Oval for his final Test innings, needing just 4 runs to maintain an average over 100...



You know what happened next...



The most famous 🦆 in cricket history? pic.twitter.com/GoCZivgMyt — ICC (@ICC) August 14, 2018

Also Read | Harsha Bhogle Pens Startling August 14 Comparison Between Sachin Tendulkar And Don Bradman

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar Completes 30 Years Of Scoring 1st Test Century For India On Aug 14: Watch

Image credits: Don Bradman’s image from ICC Twitter