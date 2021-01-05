VVS Backs Rohit Sharma To Score 'Big Hundred' At SCG, Says 'India Might Clinch Series 3-1'

Throwing weight behind Rohit Sharma's much-anticipated return, veteran cricketer VVS Laxman has backed India's Vice-Captain to score a 'big hundred' at the SCG if he sees off the new ball. Noting that wickets in Australia are tailor-made for the opener, the former batsman remarked that out-of-form Mayank Agarwal would have to make way for Rohit Sharma's return into the playing XI. India is set to face Australia in the third Test of the series at the SCG from January 7 onwards.

“Definitely one of the batsmen has to miss out. Rohit Sharma will probably come in place of Mayank Agarwal because Rohit has been a regular opener since the South Africa series. He has a tremendous record now as an opening batsman but I think it is a good headache to have,” said Laxman on Star Sports‘ show ‘Cricket Connected’.

'If he sees off the new ball...'

The former Indian Test specialist and Hyderabad coach also reckoned that Sharma's return would be a big boost for the Men in Blue. Stating the absence of Virat Kohli from the dressing room, Laxman highlighted that Rohit Sharma would bring in more experience and also stated that it might be the 'perfect opportunity' for India to go up 2-1 in the series and then probably win the series 3-1 as well.

“If he gets his eye in, if he sees off the new ball, I am sure a big hundred is on the cards as far as Rohit’s batting is concerned,” Laxman concluded.

Speaking of India's courageous comeback at Melbourne, Laxman said, "I think, see a lot can be talked off the field but I think the reply and a very a fitting reply has been given by the Indian Team. It’s obvious that once you’re bowled out for 36, various Cricket experts will think that Virat Kohli leaving the series and Shami being ruled out, the Indian team could sort off disintegrate and could result in very poor outings in the remainder of the series but credit to the entire team, support staff, the way they bounced back positively. I would say to my viewer friends and experts, never rule out anything, especially not the Indian Cricket Team."

India level series at MCG, eye lead at SCG

While Team India eyes to take the lead in the series at the SCG, they will have to answer a few questions surrounding their playing XI before they take the field on January 7. The Men in Blue have been dealt with severe blows as key bowlers including Umesh Yadav and Mohammad Shami have been ruled out of the tournament due to injuries. The management has brought in Navdeep Saini and T Natarajan as their replacement. However, their inexperience in Tests, could see Ajinkya Rahane opt Shardul Thakur for the role of the third pacer. The stand-in skipper will also have to re-arrange the top order with the inclusion of Rohit Sharma into the team.

