VVS Laxman Ends MS Dhoni Rift Rumours With Lavish Praise For World Cup-winning Captain

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman has once again publicly put all rumours of his rift with MS Dhoni to rest. A few years ago, several reports stated that MS Dhoni was responsible for causing VVS Laxman’s retirement in 2012. The reports and rumours were debunked by the former batsman in 2018 when he said that he never blamed the veteran wicketkeeper. Moreover, VVS Laxman recently took to Twitter where he praised MS Dhoni’s leadership skills and for his contribution towards Indian cricket.

VVS Laxman praises former Indian captain MS Dhoni

On Tuesday, June 9, VVS Laxman took to Twitter and wrote words of admiration for his former teammate and captain MS Dhoni. His appreciation-filled tweet for the Ranchi-born player is the latest in a series of tweets by VVS Laxman where he is displaying his gratitude towards the legends of Indian cricket. In the caption, the 134-Test veteran wrote that MS Dhoni was a captain who had the ability to remain calm and composed even during high-octane pressure situations. VVS Laxman recalled the cricketer’s 2007 T20 World Cup triumph by saying the achievement at the showpiece event catalysed his saga as the leader of the Indian team.

VVS Laxman’s admires MS Dhoni through a tweet

Blessed with the rare equanimity of viewing cricket as a sport and not a matter of life and death, @msdhoni’s calling card was composure, especially under pressure. The 2007 World T20 triumph catalysed the stirring captaincy saga of a leader who talked through his deeds. pic.twitter.com/N2LukWwD3f — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 9, 2020

VVS Laxman commends former teammates Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly

Apart from speaking about MS Dhoni in high regard, VVS Laxman also lavished praise on former teammates like Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly. On May 31, the cricketer took to the microblogging site and described Sachin Tendulkar’s journey in international cricket as a “trailblazing” one. He wrote about the Master Blaster’s commitment, passion and respect towards the game as well as described his down-to-earth personality as one of the hallmarks of his greatness.

When it came to mentioning about his another former captain Sourav Ganguly, the right-handed batsman shared a picture of the Indian team’s iconic celebration at the Lord’s balcony after their 2002 NatWest series win over England. According to VVS Laxman, the then Indian captain Sourav Ganguly always wore his heart on his sleeve.

VVS Laxman’s tweets for Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly

His trail-blazing career is the stuff legends are made of,but even more endearing is his commitment, passion & respect for the game that made him what he is.Staying grounded despite the adulation he received is a remarkable quality,one of the hallmarks of his greatness @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/J0ZJX6AOZ1 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) May 31, 2020

Unconventional and fiercely proud, @SGanguly99 wore his heart on his sleeve. And, sometimes, bared it too! Empowering youngsters who went on to do wonders for the country was credit to his great leadership qualities. pic.twitter.com/wCVuRctqPD — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 2, 2020

Image credits: PTI