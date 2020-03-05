The Debate
Michael Vaughan Invites Fans Wrath For Calling ICC Rules 'shambles' As India Reach Final

Cricket News

IND W vs ENG W: Michael Vaughan slams ICC after semi-final washout & immediately gets roasted by Twitterati as fans recall 2019 World Cup 'boundary count' rule.

Written By Aakash Saini | Mumbai | Updated On:
michael vaughan

The IND W vs ENG W semi-final showdown turned out to be a damp squib affair due to continuous rains at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Since the International Cricket Council (ICC) did not schedule any reserve day for the knockout fixtures, the Indian Women team have now qualified for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final on the virtue of securing more wins in their group stage matches. As England Women team are now knocked out of the tournament, former England men’s cricket captain Michael Vaughan took to Twitter and slammed the ICC for not having any reserve day for the much-awaited clash post the IND W vs ENG W result.

Also Read | Michael Vaughan States The Feat India Need To Achieve To Be Called 'a Great Test Team'

ICC Womens T20 live: Michael Vaughan slams ICC before getting roasted by fans post IND W vs ENG W result

As the IND W vs ENG W semi-final ended in a washout, Michael Vaughan criticised ICC by describing the entire incident as “shambles” on part of the governing council. However, several cricket fans also took to the micro-blogging site and mocked the ex-England cricketer by calling out his ‘hypocrisy’ in their tweets. Fans flooded Michael Vaughan’s post with replies by recalling England’s 2019 World Cup win on the ‘boundary count’ rule.

Recalling the 2019 World Cup final, England tied with New Zealand in the initial match before their scores levelled once again in the tie-breaking Super Over contest. However, as per ICC rules at the time, England were declared winners because of scoring more boundaries throughout the game. Fans were quick to remind Michael Vaughan about 2019 final immediately after his response of having no reserve day in the IND W vs ENG W semi-final.

Also Read | IND W Vs ENG W Live: India Reach First-ever T20 World Cup Final After 7 Attempts

ICC Womens T20 live: Fans reactions to Michael Vaughan following IND W vs ENG W

Also Read | IND W Vs ENG W Live: India Qualify For The Final After Rain Washes Out Sydney Semi-final

Also Read | From '1/6th' To 'Yeah Right!': Michael Vaughan Compares Motera To Headingley; Gets Slammed

First Published:
