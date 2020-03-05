Michael Vaughan Invites Fans Wrath For Calling ICC Rules 'shambles' As India Reach Final

The IND W vs ENG W semi-final showdown turned out to be a damp squib affair due to continuous rains at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Since the International Cricket Council (ICC) did not schedule any reserve day for the knockout fixtures, the Indian Women team have now qualified for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final on the virtue of securing more wins in their group stage matches. As England Women team are now knocked out of the tournament, former England men’s cricket captain Michael Vaughan took to Twitter and slammed the ICC for not having any reserve day for the much-awaited clash post the IND W vs ENG W result.

No reserve days for World Cup semi Finals ... What a shambles ... !! #T20WorldCup — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 5, 2020

ICC Womens T20 live: Michael Vaughan slams ICC before getting roasted by fans post IND W vs ENG W result

As the IND W vs ENG W semi-final ended in a washout, Michael Vaughan criticised ICC by describing the entire incident as “shambles” on part of the governing council. However, several cricket fans also took to the micro-blogging site and mocked the ex-England cricketer by calling out his ‘hypocrisy’ in their tweets. Fans flooded Michael Vaughan’s post with replies by recalling England’s 2019 World Cup win on the ‘boundary count’ rule.

Recalling the 2019 World Cup final, England tied with New Zealand in the initial match before their scores levelled once again in the tie-breaking Super Over contest. However, as per ICC rules at the time, England were declared winners because of scoring more boundaries throughout the game. Fans were quick to remind Michael Vaughan about 2019 final immediately after his response of having no reserve day in the IND W vs ENG W semi-final.

ICC Womens T20 live: Fans reactions to Michael Vaughan following IND W vs ENG W

Shambles was when England won the world cup on the basis of the number of boundaries 😂😂😂😂😂 #ONON — Dr Khushboo Kadri (@khushikadri) March 5, 2020

England became world champions recently without actually winning the final and have now been eliminated from a world cup without actually losing their semifinal #T20WorldCup — RAJU ANGHAN (@raju_anghan) March 5, 2020

Where were these critics when England won on Boundary count? 🤣 — Nithyanand (@nithi30) March 5, 2020

Boundary count No shambles pic.twitter.com/9gCnBYa4hP — Manish #Hitman (@crickvid3) March 5, 2020

Hahah aur teri team jo super over mein jeeti thi ... Waise to deserve nz karti thi .. but yaha india final har halat mein deserve karti thi — Viru Rajput (@imVrajput_) March 5, 2020

Guy who defended Men's WC final crying now... nice to see.😁😁😁 — Gokul Guru (@gokulncg) March 5, 2020

