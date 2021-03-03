VVS Laxman Highlights The Qualities That Make Suryakumar Yadav 'exceptional T20 Batsman'

Former Indian Test specialist VVS Laxman has heaped praise on Suryakumar Yadav who has been on a purple patch in recent times. Laxman has given special mention to Surya's elegance and for also being technically sound as he finally gets the opportunity to don the Indian jersey in the upcoming five-match T20I series against England.

'He is technically sound': VVS Laxman

“He is so elegant, he is technically sound, great shots against the spin bowlers and the fast bowlers, I think he is an exceptional T20 batsman. Coming into the Indian squad is a dream come true for anyone because they work hard, there is so much competition and once maybe the toughest dream in their life has been realised, nothing more pleasing and satisfying than that. What he has done is the right way to break open the door,” said Laxman while speaking on Star Sports.

“He has gone back to first-class cricket, scored tons of runs for Mumbai. When he is playing in the IPL, he is the main batsman along with some of the stalwarts in the Mumbai Indians team and wins matches, not only scores runs but handsomely wins matches for them,” the middle-order batsman added.

Suryakumar Yadav in Vijay Hazare 2020/21

'SKY' has been in splendid form in the ongoing edition of Vijay Hazare Trophy where he has so far amassed 332 runs in five appearances at an average of 66.40 and a strike rate of 151.59.

India Vs England: T20I series

All the matches of the shortest format will be contested at the renovated Motera Stadium that had hosted the famous World Cup 2011 quarterfinal clash between eventual champions India and the then world champions Australia where the Men In Blue had brought curtains down on the Aussies' 12-year reign as world champions.

Coming back to the England T20I series, both former T20 world champions will be competing in a five-match series as a part of their preparations for the upcoming edition of the ICC T20 World Cup that will be hosted in India later this year i.e. in October-November.

Here are the fixtures of the five-match T20I series:

1st T20I: 12th Mar (Ahmedabad)

2nd T20I: 14th Mar (Ahmedabad)

3rd T20I: 16th Mar (Ahmedabad)

4th T20I: 18th Mar (Ahmedabad)

5th T20I: 20th Mar (Ahmedabad)

