Harsha Bhogle Says He Would Have Been At Wankhede Stadium For IPL If All Was Well

Cricket News

Veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle took to social media and wrote that he would have been at the Wankhede Stadium for covering the IPL on Sunday if all was well.

Written By Karthik Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
Harsha

Harsha Bhogle said that he would have been covering the IPL 2020 had it kicked off on its originally scheduled date i.e. Sunday, March 29. The 13th edition of the tournament was supposed to commence from Sunday with the last edition's finalists Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings locking horns in the tournament opener. However, the tournament was postponed to April 15 due to the deadly COVID-19 that has spread its tentacles all over the world. Meanwhile, this would have also marked the return of the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni to the cricket field for the first time since July 2019.

READ: BCCI gives an example of Cheteshwar Pujara & urges people to stay indoors; See post

'Maybe another time': Harsha Bhogle

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the 'Voice of Indian Cricket' wrote that he would have been at the Wankhede Stadium at the moment to cover the IPL's match between multiple-time champions MI and CSK. The veteran commentator then mentioned that he will be watching it some other day and also urged everyone to stay safe.

Many of the fans were also disappointed after reading Bhogle's tweet.

READ: Ravi Shastri urges everyone to stay indoors amid nationwide lockdown; See post here

IPL postponed: When will the IPL 2020 start?

With the IPL postponed, the tournament has now been moved from March 29 to April 15. However, looking at the current situation, the fate of IPL 2020 still hangs in the balance. While speaking to an Indian news agency, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly recently said that the fate of IPL 2020 remains undecided. He said that he has no answer to whether the tournament will take place this year. The former India captain ruled out the possibility of scheduling the IPL 2020 3-4 months later considering the prevailing situation around the globe.

READ: COVID-19 Sanjay Manjrekar gets trolled for reminding everyone that it is a Sunday

READ: Ajinkya Rahane donates Rs 10 lakh to help people fight deadly COVID-19

First Published:
COMMENT
