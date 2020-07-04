'Walking Together For 10 Years': MS Dhoni's Wife Sakshi Pens Note On Wedding Anniversary

Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni and Sakshi are celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary on Saturday. On the special occasion, Sakshi took to her Instagram handle to share some throwback pictures with her husband and their daughter Ziva (who was born in 2015).

Penning a heartfelt message, Sakshi wrote that their journey is nothing but a result of 'teamwork'. She also said that they both collectively have worked together through all the 'ups and downs' to be where they are today — 'in love' — then, now and forever.

The couple is currently in Ranchi amid the lockdown. MS Dhoni was supposed to make a comeback in the IPL 2020 where he was set to lead Chennai Super Kings (CSK), but the tournament was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

MS Dhoni's 10th wedding anniversary: CSK captain's journey with wife Sakshi so far

Former India captain MS Dhoni has not taken the cricket field since India’s semi-final exit in the 2019 Cricket World Cup. The CSK captain’s return to cricket was also halted by the coronavirus pandemic, which saw the IPL 2020 postponed indefinitely. The 38-year-old is currently spending time during the lockdown in his picturesque farmhouse in Ranchi and MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni has offered some more insight into the MS Dhoni house.

