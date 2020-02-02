Union Budget
'Want Yuvraj, Got Broad,' Fans Call Out Shivam Dube For An Expensive 34-run Over

Cricket News

All-rounder Shivam Dube was criticized by the fans after he had given away 34 runs off his very first over. Dube was given the ball in the 10th over

Written By Karthik Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
Shivam

All-rounder Shivam Dube once again put up a disappointing performance with both bat and ball during the 5th and final T20I against New Zealand at the Bay Oval on Sunday. It was his bowling which did not click at all as he gave away 34 runs in his very first over.

READ: Skippers Kane & Kohli's moment on the boundary lines defines the Spirit of Cricket

Shivam Dube's expensive over

Shivam Dube had struggled with the bat as he could only manage five runs off six deliveries. However, it was his bowling that shifted the momentum in New Zealand's favour and helped them match up with the steep asking rate. Stand-in skipper KL Rahul had given the ball to Dube in the 10th over as the hosts broke the shackles and started going after the bowler straight away.

Dube was deposited into the stands on the very first delivery before giving away 10 runs in the next two balls as well. Even though he gave away just a single on the fourth delivery, he overstepped as a result of which it resulted in a free hit and a misfield from Navdeep Saini ensured that it was a boundary. Ross Taylor added insult to injury by taking him into the stands in the next two deliveries as he ended up giving away 34 runs. 

READ: Shubman Gill smashes double century ahead of New Zealand Test series

Fans express their anger at the youngster

The fans were really annoyed after watching Shivam Dube bowl an expensive over that they came forward to bash the young all-rounder. Here are some of the reactions.

READ: Tom Moody's 'out-of-the-box' suggestions for Super Overs grab eyeballs

VIRAL: MS Dhoni gets mobbed by die-hard fans during a recent adventure trip

(Image Courtesy: BCCI Twitter)

Published:
COMMENT
