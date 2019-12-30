Big Bash 2019: Watch Moises Henriques Reinvent 'ramp' Shot That Goes Over The Ropes

Australian cricketer Moises Henriques went unsold in this 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction on December 19, 2019. However, the Sydney Sixers skipper is perhaps showing what IPL teams are likely to miss out on after his heroic knock against Sydney Thunder in a Big Bash game. The match went into the Super Over before the Sixers went onto win the match after a good bowling performance by Tom Curran.

Big Bash: Moises Henriques two sixes of Chris Morris

Moises Henriques saved Sixers twice in the same match to help his team to win. During the run-chase, Henriques first scored a 30-ball 41 while chasing 150 in the actual match. It was in the Super Over that the all-rounder played a special shot that sent everyone frenzy. After Sixers lost all-rounder Tom Curran on the first ball of the Super Over, Henriques walked into a bat to face Chris Morris. He played a ramp shot on the third ball of the super over, which subsequently went for a four over the head of the fine-leg fielder. Two balls later, he shocked everyone with his second ramp shot. Chris Morris, who tried to bowl a yorker, ended up bowling a full-toss. Moises Henriques stood a good foot outside the off-stump and dispatched the ball over third man for six. After taking the ball on the full, Henriques decided to close the face of the bat and flick his wrist towards the off-side, intending to play it over third man. The connection was so good that the ball flew over the boundary line.

Big Bash: Tom Curran guide Sydney Sixers to victory

Moises Henriques scored 14 runs as the Sydney Sixers put up a 17-run target in front of the opposition. Tom Curran, who picked up two wickets and scored 35 runs from 17 balls in the match, was asked to bowl the Super Over. The England pacer bowled brilliant yorkers to restrict the opposition to 15 runs and guide his team to victory.

