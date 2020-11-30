WAR Vs HL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, CSA 4-Day Franchise Series Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Warriors will lock horns with Highveld Lions in the Cross Pool match of the CSA 4-Day Franchise Series on Monday, November 30 at the St. George’s Park in Port Elizabeth. The action of the WAR vs HL live match will commence at 1:30 PM (IST). Ahead of the exciting contest, here is a look at our WAR vs HL Match prediction, probable WAR vs HL playing 11 and WAR vs HL Dream11 team.
Warriors are currently placed at the second spot in Pool A with one win and two losses in their three games. Their only win in the competition came in their last match against Titans by three wickets. The Warriors will like to continue with the winning momentum by securing a win against the Lions.
On the other hand, Highveld Lions are at third place in Pool B with a win, loss and a draw each in their three matches. They will be running high on confidence after their four-wicket win in the last fixture against Knights. Both teams have some talented players which is why fans are in for an exciting contest.
Yaseen Vallie (Captain), Gihani Cloete (Wicket-keeper), Matthew Breetzke, Edward Moore, Rudi Second, Wihan Lubbe, JJ Smuts, Marco Jansen, Sinethemba Qeshile, Marcello Piedt, Jade de Klerk, Lesiba Ngoepe, Glenton Stuurman, Tshepo Ntuli , Stefan Tait, Marco Marais, Martin Walters, Basheeru-Deen Walters
Dominic Hendricks (Captain), Ryan Rickelton (Wicket-keeper), Joshua Richards, Wesley Marshall, Delano Potgieter, Dwaine Pretorius, Wiaan Mulder, Sisanda Magala, Malusi Siboto, Aaron Phangiso, Tladi Bokako, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Nicky van den Bergh, Nono Pongolo, Beuran Hendricks, Bjorn Fortuin, Eldred Hawken, Lutho Sipamla
Wicket-keepers: Gihani Cloete
Batsmen: Matthew Breetzke (Captain), Wihan Lubbe, Dominic Hendricks (Vice-captain), Reeza Hendricks
All-rounders: Delano Potgieter, Wiaan Mulder,
Bowlers: Jade de Klerk, Marco Jansen, Malusi Siboto, Aaron Phangiso
As per our WAR vs HL Dream11 prediction, WAR will be favourites to win the match.
Note: The WAR vs HL Dream11 prediction, top picks and WAR vs HL Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The WAR vs HL match prediction does not guarantee positive results.
