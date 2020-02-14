WAR Vs HL Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The Warriors will face the Lions in the 10th match of the Momentum One Day Cup 2020. The match will be played at St. George's Park, Port Elizabeth on Friday, February 14 at 5:00 PM IST. Aaron Phangiso will captain the Lions and Rudi Second will lead the Warriors. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

WAR vs HL Squads

Here are the squads for the two teams:

Lions:

Aaron Phangiso (captain), Nicky van den Bergh (wicketkeeper), Ryan Rickelton, Dominic Hendricks, Kagiso Rapulana, Wihan Lubbe, Delano Potgieter, Nono Pongolo, Eldred Hawken, Johannes Diseko, Craig Alexander, Stephen Cook, Migael Pretorius, Joshua Richards, and Mangaliso Mosehle.

Warriors:

Rudi Second (captain), Sinethemba Qeshile (wicketkeeper), Gihahn Cloete, Edward Moore, Marco Marais, Yaseen Vallie, Onke Nyaku, Andrew Birch, Dyllan Matthews, Stephan Tait, Ayabulela Gqamane, Lesiba Ngoepe, Matthew Breetzke, Sithembile Langa, and Glenton Stuurman.

WAR vs HL Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Ryan Rickelton (captain), Rudi Second (vice-captain)

Batsmen: Yaseen Vallie, Edward Moore, Dominic Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke

All-Rounders: Onke Nyaku, Wihan Lubbe

Bowlers: Dyllan Matthews, Aaron Phangiso, S Magala

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

WAR vs HL Dream11 Prediction and Form Guide

The Warriors are currently fifth on the points table with 1 win out of 3 games. Their last game was against the Titans and their opponents won by 5 wickets. Their best batsmen in the game were Rudi Second and Edward Moore. Their best bowlers in the game were Rudi Second and Onke Nyaku.

The Lions are currently second on the points table with 2 wins out of 3 games. Their last game was against the Cape Cobras and they won by 49 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Dominic Hendricks and Ryan Rickelton. Their best bowlers in the game were Delano Potgieter and Eldred Hawken.

The Lions are the favourites to win this match.

