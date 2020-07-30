'Warm Welcome To Pandya Jr.': Virat Kohli, KL Rahul Wish Hardik On His Baby's Birth

As Team India all-rounder announced the birth of his first child on Wednesday, the Men in Blue rushed to wish their teammate and welcome 'Pandya Junior.' Skipper Virat Kohli led the wishes as he congratulated Pandya on the picture he shared on Instagram. Best friend KL Rahul and teammate Yuzvendra Chahal too dropped in hearts for the birth of Pandya's newborn boy.

Pandya's IPL team Mumbai Indians commented, "Mini Blue and Gold awaits," while Australia's explosive batsman Chris Lynn congratulated the Baroda-lad.

READ | Hardik Pandya And Wife Natasa Stankovic Blessed With Baby Boy, Wishes Pour In Online

Congratulations to the couple and a warm welcome to Pandya Jr. ðŸ‘¨‍ðŸ‘¨‍ðŸ‘¦ https://t.co/Dmbqm7OQAp — BCCI (@BCCI) July 30, 2020

The Mumbai Indians cricketer took to social media to make the announcement. Earlier during the lockdown, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic had tied the knot, while they got engaged in January 2020.

READ | 'Will Become IPL 2020 Man Of The Tournament': Brad Hogg Exudes Confidence In Hardik Pandya

Sharing the picture of the child, in which the player is seen holding the fingers of his young boy, Hardik Pandya wrote that the couple has been blessed with a baby boy. The player had announced in May earlier this year that the couple were expecting a child. Since then, both Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya have been quite active on social media, regularly sharing updates and giving their fans an insight into their lives.

Hardik Pandya in IPL 2020

Meanwhile, Hardik and his elder brother Krunal are all set to play for Mumbai Indians in the upcoming edition of IPL which is set to be held in the UAE. The star all-rounder had last played for India back in September last year as he was out of action for nearly six months due to a lower back injury for which he had undergone a surgery in the UK. Mumbai Indians are the defending champions and had won their record fourth IPL title by getting the better of Chennai Super Kings in an edge-of-the-seat thriller last year. The Rohit Sharma-led side are not only aiming to retain their title but are also eyeing their fifth IPL trophy.

READ | Hardik Pandya Shares Adorable Pic With Natasa Stankovic; Read His Caption Here