WATCH: Mitchell Starc Cleans Up Neil Wagner For A Golden Duck With An Ordinary Delivery

Mitchell Starc rattled the New Zealand batting line-up with his fiery pace on Day 2 of the first Test match at the Optus Stadium in Perth. He bowled at an accurate line and length and did not allow the Kiwi batsmen to score runs and was eventually rewarded with some key wickets as the Black Caps lost half their side. However, it was the wicket of Neil Wagner which was a delight to watch.

Mitchell Starc cleans up Neil Wagner for a golden duck

It seems like the tall Aussie pacer had saved his best for the 29th over. On the final delivery of that over, Starc had bowled a full delivery outside the off stump. Neil Wagner who was sent out as a nightwatchman was totally clueless about whether he had to play a shot or defend it. It was an ordinary delivery that had a lot of pace in it and that is what had done the trick in the end. In a confused state of mind, Wagner decided to needlessly put his bat on an off-stump delivery. Unfortunately for him, the ball took the inside edge and shattered the stumps and the Kiwi pacer had to make his way back for a golden duck. Meanwhile, the Australian speedster had also picked up two wickets in two consecutive deliveries but was denied a hat-trick on the following ball. The video was posted by Cricket Australia on their official Twitter handle.

Australia gain command

Australia who were bowled out for 416 ensured that New Zealand were in a spot of bother in the Day-Night Test match. The visitors were reduced to 1/2 and then 97/5. At the end of play on Day 2, the Kiwis were placed at 109/5 with Ross Taylor unbeaten on 66 and Henry Nicholls batting at 7. Mitchell Starc did most of the damage with figures of 4/31 at an economy rate of 2.82 including a maiden.

