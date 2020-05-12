Wasim Akram Claims He Outsmarted Sachin Tendulkar In Famous 1999 Chennai Test

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram recently recollected memories of the famous 1999 Test match against India in Chennai. The thrilling four-day affair at the MA Chidambaram Stadium saw the visiting Pakistani side defeating India by 12 runs. In the match, Sachin Tendulkar scored a fighting 136 in the fourth innings and his knock is widely considered by many fans and cricket experts as one of his best Test innings of all time.

Wasim Akram recalls plan behind Sachin Tendulkar downfall in classic Chennai thriller

While speaking with Aakash Chopra in a video chat on Facebook, Wasim Akram said that he remembers the 1999 Chennai Test like it 'was yesterday'. He said that in the match, Sachin Tendulkar was batting well for India, who were in pursuit of a 271-run target to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. At one stage, India were 254-6 and the Indian batting icon was well-set at 136*. With only 17 more runs to get, Wasim Akram revealed an advice he gave to his spinner Saqlain Mushtaq at the time.

Wasim Akram told Aakash Chopra that he advised his spinner Saqlain Mushtaq to bowl a flighted doosra to Sachin Tendulkar. Akram admitted to risking a six with the delivery, which is why he stationed most of his fielders at the boundary rope. While the captain himself stood at extra cover, Sachin Tendulkar top-edged the Saqlain Mushtaq delivery straight towards him. After his dismissal, the tail failed to wag and India went on to lose the match by 12 runs.

Wasim Akram reveals plan behind Sachin Tendulkar, watch video

A recap of 1999 Test series

While Pakistan won the first match on the back of captain Wasim Akram’s advice and Saqlain Mushtaq’s match-winning spell of 5-93, the hosts fought back in the second Test to level the series 1-1. In the series decider in Delhi, Anil Kumble scripted history by claiming all 10 Pakistani wickets in their second innings. Anil Kumble finished with figures of 10-71 to become only the second bowler in Test history to take a perfect 10 in an innings after Jim Laker.

Sachin Tendulkar centuries

Having debuted in 1989, Sachin Tendulkar remained a mainstay in India’s batting order till the day of his retirement in 2013. The right-handed batsman is credited with numerous batting records like scoring most international runs (34,357 runs) across all formats. In regards to Sachin Tendulkar centuries, the batting icon is the only cricketer to register 100 triple-digit scores in international cricket.

