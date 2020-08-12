Stuart Broad Posts Comic Reply On Twitter After Being Fined By Referee Father For Outburst

England fast bowler Stuart Broad has been in great form ever since he has come back into the side after being dropped for the first Test against West Indies in the team's previous series. In the most recent win against Pakistan in the first Test of the England vs Pakistan 2020 series, Stuart Broad played an instrumental role for his side again. In addition to picking up six wickets in the match, the bowler made a handy contribution with the bat in the first innings.

However, despite playing a starring role, Stuart Broad was reprimanded for his celebrations by none other than his father Chris Broad, who was the match referee for the game. Now, the bowler's cheeky reply to his father’s decision has made many netizens laugh.

Broad fined by father for Yasir Shah wicket reaction

The incident, which resulted in a fine for the Englishman, occurred in the 46th over of Pakistan’s second innings. Stuart Broad, who dismissed bowler Yasir Shah, was reprimanded for using inappropriate language against Shah after he dismissed him. The infringement led to Stuart Broad being fined 15% of his match earnings for ‘using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction’. The player was also given one demerit point for the incident.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @StuartBroad8 fined and given a demerit point by his dad, match referee Chris Broad!



🗣️🎶 Looks like we might need to change the words to his song slightly... https://t.co/zU63HMvUTn — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) August 11, 2020

Interestingly, the person who fined Stuart Broad was none other than his father, Chris Broad. Chris Broad was serving as the match referee for the first Test of the England vs Pakistan 2020 series. The former England batsman, who is now a member of the ICC's elite panel of match referees, found his son to be in violation of ICC’s code of conduct during the match.

In normal circumstances, Chris Broad wouldn’t be officiating the match involving his son. However, because of the travel restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Chris Broad faced a unique situation of officiating a match in which his son was featuring.

He’s off the Christmas card & present list — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) August 11, 2020

Pacer’s comical reply after Broad fined by father incident

The sanction by Chris Broad was duly accepted by the bowler, who admitted the offence. However, that didn’t stop Stuart Broad from giving a comical reply on Twitter. England cricket fans’ group Barmy Army took to Twitter to troll Stuart Broad on the fact that he was fined by his father. Replying to the tweet, Stuart Broad jokingly mentioned that his father’s actions mean that he is off the Christmas card and present list. Several fans got in on the conversation as well, joking about how awkward the interaction would have been between the pair after Chris Broad fined him.

Eng vs Pak live streaming

The second Test of the England vs Pakistan 2020 series begins on August 13, Thursday. The ENG vs PAK live in India will be available to viewers on the Sony Sports Network. The ENG vs PAK live streaming would also be available on Sony LIV.

Image Courtesy: instagram/stuartbroad8