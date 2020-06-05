Wasim Akram Says It Is Not Ideal To Conduct ICC T20 World Cup 2020 Behind Closed Doors

Wasim Akram has gone on to say that the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 should not be played behind closed doors due to the global pandemic. The showpiece event of T20 cricket is scheduled to be held in October-November as of now in Australia. However, as per reports, the event might get canceled while there are various reports that stated that should the event get underway, it would be played behind closed doors. An official confirmation regarding the same will be taken by the International Cricket Council (ICC) during their next meeting on June 10.

'It's all about atmosphere': Wasim Akram

While speaking to a Pakistani publication, Akram went on to say as far as he is concerned, it is not a good idea and wondered how could there be a Cricket World Cup without spectators. He then added that a World Cup is all about big crowds, spectators coming from all parts of the globe to support their teams and that it is all about atmosphere all of which will be missed behind closed doors.

The 'Sultan of Swing' then added he believes that the ICC should wait for a more suitable time and once this pandemic subsides and restrictions are eased, then there can be a proper World Cup.

READ: Aaron Finch Picks His Countryman Steve Smith Over Virat Kohli As The Best Test Batsman

ICC Defers Its Decision On World Cup T20 To Its Next Meeting On June 10

ICC on Thursday, June 28 neither postponed nor taken any call on staging or deferring the T20 World Cup to be held in Australia in October this year. Following a long 4 hour meeting, ICC deferred all the listed agenda, including the all-important decision to stage or postpone World Cup T20, to its next Board meeting on June 10. The decision to defer the agenda was taken following a discussion led by Chairman Shashank Manohar with other Board members via teleconference around the issue of confidentiality. According to an ICC release, a number of Board members had raised their concerns over this issue recently and felt it required immediate attention to ensure the sanctity and confidentiality of Board matters in line with the highest standards of governance.

"There was unanimous agreement to immediately initiate an independent investigation led by the ICC’s Ethics Officer and supported by global experts. The Board will be updated on this by the ICC CEO at its next meeting on 10 June 2020. The Board also requested the ICC management continue with their discussions with stakeholders in exploring various contingency options in light of the rapidly changing public health situation caused by the COVID 19 virus."

READ: Police Complaint Filed Against Yuvraj Singh Over Using 'casteist Slur' To Refer To Chahal