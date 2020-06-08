Wasim Akram Recalls Donald's Bouncer That Left Him With 20 Stitches & 'psyche' For Revenge

Pakistan's former skipper Wasim Akram recently recalled an incident with South Africa's legendary fast-bowler Alan Donald, whose delivery once got him twenty stitches. Akram remembered of the time when he had come out to bat back when he was a youngster in the team and a short-pitched delivery from Donald had hit him on his chin. The incident in 1989, as he recalled, not only left him with 20 stitches but also a 'psyche for revenge.'

Speaking to his former teammate Basit Ali on his YouTube show, Akram revealed that he had come out to at number eight on an uneven pitch when Alan Donald bowled a short delivery and he bowled easily in excess of 150 kilometres per hour. As a youngster in his earlier twenties, Akram stated that he tried to play pull shot when the ball hit the top edge of the bat and hit him under the chin.

"I had a psyche for revenge as I knew I will not leave this bowler," Akram recollected in the chat show recently.

The incident had happened in a county game when the Pakistan pacer was playing for Lancashire. Despite being advised to rest, Akram recollected, he went out to bowl as he was eager to settle the score. However, the former Pakistan speedster added that he bowled in the evening and Lancashire won the match, but, Donald never came out to bat as he was 'scared.'

'PSL has better bowlers than IPL'

In the same chat show with Basit Ali, Akram went on to remark that the exhibition of fast bowlers in PSL is much better than in the IPL. Akram further said overseas players, especially batsmen, have told him that they are able to target at least one bowler per innings while facing any IPL franchise. However, he revealed that this has not been the case for them while facing PSL bowling line-ups.

Apart from exploring the opinion of overseas players, Wasim Akram also stated that it is unfair to compare the two leagues. He believes PSL has just started out while IPL is a 12-year old tournament and there is a lot more money involved in the Indian T20 league. Although, Akram maintained that PSL is the second-best T20 competition in the world after IPL.

