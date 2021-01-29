Cheteshwar Pujara Uses THIS Hard-hitting Muhammad Ali Line To Describe The Gabba Heroics

Cheteshwar Pujara was one of the architects of India’s recent 2-1 series win in Australia. The cricketer faced 211 balls to score just 56 runs as he wore out the Australian attack from his end of the crease on Day 5 of The Gabba thriller. However, Pujara was severely punished by the Australian pace trio for his stubborn resistance as he coped brutal blows to his hand, arm, chest and helmet on a rabid Day 5 pitch.

Cheteshwar Pujara on Day 5 of India vs Australia 4th Test 2021: watch video

Also Read | India Vs Australia 4th Test 2021: Fans Laud Rahul Dravid For Developing India's Bench Strength

Cheteshwar Pujara reveals his batting plan against Australia by using boxing terms

Cheteshwar Pujara recently interacted with ESPNCricinfo. During the interview, he was asked to reveal the game plan he had against Australia on Day 5, as India were looking to chase down an improbable 328 to manufacture a rare Test and a series win Down Under. When asked whether he likes boxing, Pujara said that he is not a fan of the sport but he does not mind watching it from time to time.

The 33-year-old said that if he was a boxer, he would play the waiting game and see how many punches his opponent would throw at him. In legendary boxer Muhammad Ali’s style, Pujara added that he himself would start “punching back” once his opponent was worn out. The cricketer claimed that his game plan against Australia was the same as he was subjected to brutal body blows from Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc before notching up his match-winning Test fifty.

India vs Australia 4th Test 2021: Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant star in India’s victory; watch video

Also Read | Shardul Thakur Happy For Team-mate Mohammed Siraj After His Fifer In Gabba Test

Cheteshwar Pujara Test career

The Cheteshwar Pujara Test career composes of some staggering numbers. The Gujarat-based cricketer has played 81 Tests since his international debut in 2010. Across 136 Test innings, the right-handed batsman has aggregated 6,111 runs at an average of 47.74 with 18 tons and 28 half-centuries. Pujara’s highest score in Tests is the 206* he scored against England in Ahmedabad back in November 2012.

Cheteshwar Pujara’s fighting 50 on Day 5 at The Gabba: watch video

Also Read | IPL 2021 Auction To Be Held On February 18 In Chennai, One Day After India Vs England Test

Cheteshwar Pujara in India vs England Test series

On January 19, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced an 18-member squad for the upcoming India vs England Test series. Cheteshwar Pujara was included in the line-up along with captain Virat Kohli, who will be making a return after his paternity leave. They will also be joined by recent debutants Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj and Washington Sundar after their impressive outings in Australia. Here is a look at the entire Indian squad for the India vs England Test series.

TEAM - Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya (VC), KL Rahul, Hardik, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur — BCCI (@BCCI) January 19, 2021

Also Read | Joe Root Equals All-time Test Record Set By Virat Kohli Ahead Of India-England Series

Image source: BCCI Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.