Wasim Akram Brutally Trolled By Indian Fans For Losing 'family Heirloom' Watch On Flight

Cricket News

Pakistan legend was trolled by Indian fans on Twitter after the former left-arm fast bowler lost a 'family heirloom' watch on an Emirates flight to Dubai.

Written By Sreehari Menon | Mumbai | Updated On:
Wasim Akram

Pakistan legend Wasim Akram lost his prized wrist-watch on his reported flight to Dubai. The former fast bowler soon tweeted a message to the airline asking them for their assistance on locating his 'family heirloom'. While insisting the Emirates to contact him as quickly as possible, Wasim Akram claimed that he had exhausted all available customer service points in the city to locate his prized asset.

India fans troll Wasim Akram over losing 'family heirloom'

Twitterati took the opportunity to poke fun at Wasim Akram. While the airlines responded quickly to the former fast bowler Wasim Akram's query, the Team India fans left no stone unturned in having some of their own. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions

Pakistan legend Wasim Akram loses family heirloom on flight

Former Pakistan legend Wasim Akram is frequently active on Twitter and is known for his quirky tweets. Wasim Akram had posted a funny tweet on Pakistan's Independence Day which is also the date of his marriage anniversary, which drew attention from the Twitteratis. Wasim Akram sarcastically tweeted that he lost his freedom on the day Pakistan won independence.

Shoaib Akhtar claims Danish Kaneria faced discrimination 

Wasim Akram's Pakistan teammate Shoaib Akhtar has claimed that teammate Danish Kaneria faced discrimination from teammates because he was a Hindu. Shoiab Akhtar has said that players went as far as not eating with him. Danish Kaneria has supported Akhtar's claims, which were made on a TV show 'Game Hai.'

Published:
COMMENT
