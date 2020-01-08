Wasim Akram Brutally Trolled By Indian Fans For Losing 'family Heirloom' Watch On Flight

Pakistan legend Wasim Akram lost his prized wrist-watch on his reported flight to Dubai. The former fast bowler soon tweeted a message to the airline asking them for their assistance on locating his 'family heirloom'. While insisting the Emirates to contact him as quickly as possible, Wasim Akram claimed that he had exhausted all available customer service points in the city to locate his prized asset.

India fans troll Wasim Akram over losing 'family heirloom'

Twitterati took the opportunity to poke fun at Wasim Akram. While the airlines responded quickly to the former fast bowler Wasim Akram's query, the Team India fans left no stone unturned in having some of their own. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions

Hi Wasim, please DM us the description of the watch along with your flight details and email address. We'll check on this with our Lost and Found Team and let you know. Thanks. — Emirates Support (@EmiratesSupport) January 8, 2020

You should have taken good care of the watch. — S🅰️/\/€ (@shkovais) January 8, 2020

Are jiss ko mile vo pahenlo apne bhai ki h love u bhai 💙❤️ — keval0143 (@MKeval1432) January 8, 2020

Since you have revealed that watch belongs to you ...Now its impossible ! — Faraan (@Faranshakeels) January 8, 2020

Plz check all the auctions happening around that particular area, you may find your watch been auctioned... — Tushar RANJAN (@82tushar) January 8, 2020

Pakistan legend Wasim Akram loses family heirloom on flight

Former Pakistan legend Wasim Akram is frequently active on Twitter and is known for his quirky tweets. Wasim Akram had posted a funny tweet on Pakistan's Independence Day which is also the date of his marriage anniversary, which drew attention from the Twitteratis. Wasim Akram sarcastically tweeted that he lost his freedom on the day Pakistan won independence.

You sleep on the couch today for that joke. — Lazy Panda (@IsaHappyPanda) August 14, 2019

Aaj pitaiii hogi... 🤣

Happy anniversary Wasim bhai... — Bushra Siddiqui 🇵🇰❤ (@bushaquil) August 14, 2019

Shoaib Akhtar claims Danish Kaneria faced discrimination

Wasim Akram's Pakistan teammate Shoaib Akhtar has claimed that teammate Danish Kaneria faced discrimination from teammates because he was a Hindu. Shoiab Akhtar has said that players went as far as not eating with him. Danish Kaneria has supported Akhtar's claims, which were made on a TV show 'Game Hai.'

