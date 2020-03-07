CC Vs KTS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And All Momentum One Day Cup Match Details

Cape Cobras will face Knights in the 23rd match of the Momentum One Day Cup 2019/20. The CC vs KTS live match will be played at Recreation Ground, Oudtshoorn on Saturday, March 7 at 1:30 PM IST. Zubayr Hamza will captain Cape Cobras and Pite van Biljon will lead Knights in the CC vs KTS live match. Here are the CC vs KTS Dream11 prediction, CC vs KTS Dream11` team, CC vs KTS match prediction, CC vs KTS playing 11 and all other CC vs KTS live match.

CC vs KTS Dream11 prediction: Squads to form the CC vs KTS Playing 11

Here are the full squads from which the Playing XIs will be formed.

CC vs KTS Dream11 prediction - Cape Cobras:

Zubayr Hamza (captain), Mangaliso Mosehle (wicketkeeper), Pieter Malan, Aviwe Mgijima, Jason Smith, Jonathan Bird, Ferisco Adams, Rory Kleinveldt, Dane Piedt, Akhona Mnyaka, Thando Ntini, Tayo Walbrugh, Tsepho Ndwandwa, and Lizaad Williams.

CC vs KTS Dream11 prediction - Knights:

Pite van Biljon (captain), Wandile Makwetu (wicketkeeper), Andries Gous, Jacques Snyman, Keegan Petersen, Grant Mokoena, Patrick Kruger, Shaun von Berg, Ottniel Baartman, Mbulelo Budaza, Marco Jansen, Corne Dry, Obus Pienaar, Tshepo Ntuli, and Raynard van Tonder.

CC vs KTS Dream11 team: CC vs KTS Dream11 prediction

Here is the CC vs KTS Dream11 team that is expected to fetch you the maximum points -

Wicket-keepers: Wandile Makwetu

Batsmen: Zubayr Hamza, Andries Gous, Pieter Malan (Captain), Aviwe Mgijima

All-Rounders: Jason Smith, Jacques Snyman

Bowlers: Mbulelo Budaza, Thando Ntini, Shaun von Berg, Rory Kleinveldt (Vice-captain)

Please keep in mind that the CC vs KTS Dream11 prediction has been made with our own analysis. The CC vs KTS Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your games.

CC vs KTS Dream11 team: CC vs KTS match prediction

The Cape Cobras are currently sixth in the points table with two wins in seven matches. Their last match was against the Knights and their opponents won by three wickets. Their best batsmen in the game were Zubayr Hamza and Jonathan Bird. Their best bowlers were Akhona Mnyaka and Jonathan Bird. The Knights are currently fifth in the points table with two wins out of seven games. Their last match was against the Titans and they won it by six wickets. Their best batsmen in the game were Andries Gous and Wandile Makwetu. Their best bowlers were Ottniel Baartman and Mbulelo Budaza.

The CC vs KTS live match can be expected to be won by Knights, according to our CC vs KTS match prediction.

CC vs KTS live after forming your CC vs KTS Dream11 team

In South Africa, the CC vs KTS live streaming will take place post forming your CC vs KTS Dream11 team on the official website and apps of SuperSport and CSN, who are the official broadcasters for the Momentum One Day Cup. In the Indian subcontinent, the CC vs KTS live score and updates can be seen on the Cricket South Africa app or website since there is no CC vs KTS live streaming available.

