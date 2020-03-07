CC Vs KTS Live Scores, Momentum One Day Cup Match Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Cape Cobras will face Knights in match 23 of the Momentum One Day Cup 2019/20 on Saturday, March 7 at the Recreation Ground, Oudtshoorn. The CC vs KTS live match will begin at 1:30 PM IST. Here is every detail that you need to know about the upcoming CC vs KTS live match. These include the CC vs KTS live score, CC vs KTS live telecast in India, CC vs KTS live streaming updates and Cobras vs Knights Momentum One Day Cup pitch and weather report.

CC vs KTS live streaming details, CC vs KTS live telecast in India and CC vs KTS live score

In South Africa, the CC vs KTS live streaming will take place on the official website and apps of SuperSport and CSN, who are the official broadcasters for the Momentum One Day Cup. In the Indian subcontinent, the CC vs KTS live score and updates can be seen on the Cricket South Africa app or website since there is no CC vs KTS live streaming available. There is no CC vs KTS live telecast on India either.

CC vs KTS live streaming: Pitch and Weather report

The Oudtshoorn ground is primarily used to host first-class matches and the last match at the ground. According to documentation, the ground offers good support to both batsmen and bowlers, impacting the CC vs KTS live score. According to AccuWeather, Oudtshoorn will see a high temperature of 41-degree Celcius and a low temperature of 16-degree Celcius. There is a very slight chance of rain during the CC vs KTS live match.

CC vs KTS live match: Cobras vs Knights Momentum One Day Cup preview

Prior to the CC vs KTS live match, the Cape Cobras are currently sixth in the points table with two wins in seven matches. Their last match was against the Knights and their opponents won by three wickets. Their best batsmen in the game were Zubayr Hamza and Jonathan Bird.

Their best bowlers were Akhona Mnyaka and Jonathan Bird. The Knights are currently fifth in the points table with two wins out of seven games. Their last match was against the Titans and they won it by six wickets. Their best batsmen in the game were Andries Gous and Wandile Makwetu. Their best bowlers were Ottniel Baartman and Mbulelo Budaza. The CC vs KTS live match can be expected to be won by Knights while the CC vs KTS live score could range from 250-270.

