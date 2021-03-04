Kieron Pollard 6 Sixes Moment Makes Fans Compare Ian Bishop To Ravi Shastri In Commentary

West Indies limited-overs captain Kieron Pollard has earned a reputation of being a phenomenal striker of the cricket ball. The player has proved his mettle on multiple occasions by taking the opposition bowlers to the cleaners to shift the momentum of the contest. The swashbuckling batter on Wednesday achieved a sensational feat with his tremendous power-hitting abilities. The 33-year-old became only the third player to smash 6 sixes of an over in international cricket, and Ian Bishop's commentary made the moment even more memorable.

Kieron Pollard sixes: Ian Bishop gets compared to Ravi Shastri

The opening contest of the West Indies vs Sri Lanka T20 series proved to be a blockbuster one. While visitors Sri Lanka could only manage to post a score of 131 on the board, the second innings of the game proved to be an entertaining one. The match proved to be a roller-coaster one for Sri Lanka spinner Akila Dananjaya. The bowler started off fabulously and claimed a hat-trick by dismissing Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran of consecutive deliveries.

However, Dananjaya's following over proved to be nightmarish for him. The 27-year-old was hit all over the park by T20 stalwart Kieron Pollard. The veteran slammed 6 stunning sixes in the over and joined Yuvraj Singh and Herschelle Gibbs to become the third player to do so in international cricket. The player bowed his head down towards the direction of his team's dugout after scoring 36 runs off that over. Pollard was ultimately dismissed soon after, but the skipper had already tilted the contest in West Indies' favour.

*6 Sixes in an Over in International Cricket*😱😱😱



✅Yuvraj Singh v England 2007

✅ Herschelle Gibbs v Netherlands 2017

✅ Kieron Pollard v Sri Lanka TODAY!! 💥💥💥💥💥💥 pic.twitter.com/NY2zgucDXB — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) March 4, 2021

Ian Bishop, who was on commentary, made the moment even more memorable, and several fans also compared him to Ravi Shastri. Yuvraj Singh's 6 sixes against Stuart Broad are still etched in the memories of the masses, and Ravi Shastri's commentary further escalated the feat. Bishop was also praised for his efforts on-air during the Kieron Pollard sixes incident.

Ravi Shastri & Ian Bishop are goated commentators for real. They find themselves in every iconic cricket moments. — Jay. (@Itxjunu18) March 4, 2021

How does great Ian Bishop find himself describing every epic moment of cricket??? It's like he's a specialist make-this-moment-impossible-to-forget commentator. Ravi Shastri used to do it in the past. — Akshay (@Kohlify) March 4, 2021

As a commentator



Ravi Shastri:India::Ian Bishop:West Indies#WIvSL — Samarth Oza (@SamarthOza711) March 4, 2021

Ian Bishop for West Indies

Ravi Shastri for India

Ian Smith for New Zealand

Nasser Hussain for England



They just had to be there! https://t.co/Ng5vctTWOK — 󠄪 󠄪 (@ComeToGabbaMate) March 4, 2021

West Indies vs Sri Lanka

Hosts West Indies managed to register a stunning 4-wicket victory in the first fixture of their three-match series against Sri Lanka. The two sides are also slated to battle it out on three ODIs and two Test matches after locking horns in the shortest format. The two cricketing nations will meet in the 2nd T20 encounter at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua on Friday, March 5.

