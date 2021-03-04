Mitchell Santner COVID-19 Scare: NZC Provides HUGE Update On CSK IPL 2021 Star's Health

New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell Santner, who recently played the 50th T20I of his career, was ruled out from New Zealand’s playing XI for the third match of the series against Australia. A few hours before the toss, the Black Caps announced on Twitter that Santner woke up with a head fever and had to be kept in self-isolation as a precautionary measure as he awaited his COVID-19 test result. In his absence, Australia thrashed New Zealand by 64 runs and kept the five-match series alive.

Mitchell Santner COVID-19 symptoms ruled him out of third T20I

Team update | Mitch Santner has been ruled out of tonight's match after waking up this morning with a head-cold. He is self-isolating as a precautionary measure while awaiting the results of a COVID test. #NZvAUS 1/2 — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) March 3, 2021

Mitchell Santner COVID-19: Cricketer tests negative, available for 4th T20I

On Thursday, March 4, the Black Caps provided an update on Mitchell Santner’s health. As per the test result, the 29-year-old all-rounder returned with a negative COVID-19 report and he is now feeling better from the fever that kept him out from the third T20I game. The Black Caps also added that Santner will be eligible for selection for the fourth match of the series.

Team update | BLACKCAPS all-rounder Mitchell Santner has returned a negative COVID test this afternoon. He is feeling better and available for selection for T20 four against Australia at Sky Stadium on Friday night. #NZvAUS #CricketNation — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) March 4, 2021

New Zealand vs Australia series updates

The New Zealand vs Australia T20I series began with wins for the hosts by 53 and 4 runs in the first two games respectively. The visitors made a remarkable comeback in the third T20I as they defeated the Black Caps by 64 runs to cap-off a complete all-round performance. The Antipodean rivalry is now set to continue with Match No.4, scheduled to be played on Friday, March 5 at the Wellington Regional Stadium. The action is slated to commence from 11:30 AM IST onwards.

Australia reverse the result from the first two T20s with a big win in Wellington #NZvAUS — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 3, 2021

Mitchell Santner among CSK IPL 2021 players

On January 20, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise announced a list of all their retentions ahead of the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) auction. Mitchell Santner was among the 18 retained CSK IPL 2021 cricketers, alongside the likes of captain MS Dhoni and other seniors like Ravindra Jadeja, Faf Du Plessis, Suresh Raina among others. Santner was originally purchased by the franchise in 2018 and the all-rounder has remained a part of the MS Dhoni-led side ever since.

A look into CSK team 2021

Image source: Black Caps Twitter

