Shardul Thakur Creates History, Becomes First Indian To Achieve THIS Mega Feat In Brisbane

Shardul Thakur, playing his first Test of the tour and just the second of his career, returned with figures of 3-94 and 4-61 at The Gabba. Moreover, the speedster also surprised one-and-all with the bat as he notched up his maiden Test fifty under the extreme duress of losing the series-decider. The 29-year-old shared a 123-run stand with debutant Washington Sundar to keep India’s first-innings deficit down to just 33 runs.

India vs Australia 4th Test: Shardul Thakur’s 63 sets up The Gabba Test for an exciting finish

India vs Australia 4th Test: Shardul Thakur achieves historic all-round feat

Shardul Thakur, who bowled with pace and aggression, batted with grit and determination throughout the series-deciding Test match at The Gabba. Moreover, the cricketer has also pocketed some safe catches in the field on a tour where both sides have dropped regulations and sitters. Additionally, Thakur also top-scored for India in their second innings as he scored 67 runs from just 115 balls to take India from 186-6 to 336 all out.

Through his all-round mavericks at The Gabba, Shardul Thakur became the first ever Indian cricketer to score 60-plus runs, take 7 or more wickets and pluck two or more catches in a single Test match. Even though he is currently the only Indian to achieve the rare ‘triple’ in Test cricket, he did the same while playing just the second Test of his career and his first-ever in challenging Australian conditions.

Shardul Thakur debut and stats

Shardul Thakur made his Test debut back in October 2018 against West Indies at Hyderabad. He bowled just 1.4 overs before leaving the field and scored an unbeaten 4 with the bat. He found himself in the playing XI a year-and-a-half later in the final match of the 2020-21 tour of Australia when Team India lost a majority of their core players to injuries.

The Shardul Thakur stats in Test cricket, even in its early days, makes for an impressive read. Due to an uneventful debut, a majority of Thakur stats from his Test career are composed of his numbers from the ongoing thriller at The Gabba. So far in the career, the cricketer has picked seven wickets and scored 71 runs with one sparkling fifty-plus score.

India vs Australia 4th Test updates

At the time of publishing, India reached 219-3 in 76.1 overs. The visitors require another 145 runs to manufacture one of their most famous wins in Test history. With 38 overs left in the day and seven wickets to get for Australia, Cheteshwar Pujara (45*) and Rishabh Pant (22*) are currently holding fort for India out in the middle.

