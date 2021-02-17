Rahul Tewatia Woos Fans Ahead Of IPL 2021 With Body Tattoo After Engagement; See Picture

The Indian Premier League has emerged as a significant platform for aspiring cricketers to prove their worth in front of a wide audience. While several youngsters have come under the limelight for their exploits in the competition, it was Rahul Tewatia who proved to be the ultimate breakout star for Rajasthan Royals last year. Apart from his cricketing exploits, the talented player has also wooed fans with his style quotient on social media.

Rahul Tewatia impresses fans with body tattoo

The swashbuckling all-rounder received immense appreciation from all corners for his heroics in the 13th edition of the cash-rich league. The 27-year-old is likely to play a major role for his franchise in the upcoming IPL 2021. While the cricketer has enthralled cricket enthusiasts with his dynamic performances on the field, he has also been upping his social media game lately.

ALSO READ | India Vs England: Ajinkya Rahane Likely To Captain Hosts In Ahmedabad Day-Night Test

Taking to his Instagram account, the cricketer shared a couple of shirtless pictures, where he was seen flaunting his tattoos. The post received a big thumbs up from Tewatia's followers on the image and video sharing platform. Here is the post shared by the Rajasthan Royals star -

ALSO READ | R Ashwin's Wife Has Epic Tweet For All-rounder Shutting Up Chennai Test Pitch Critics

Rahul Tewatia married: Rahul Tewatia gets engaged to Riddhi Pannu

The cricketer had announced his engagement to Riddhi Pannu, through a social media post earlier this month. The newly-engaged couple looked adorable together in the pictures shared by Tewatia. The function was attended by the close friends and family members of the player, and Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Nitish Rana was also present there on the big day, alongside his wife Saachi Marwah Rana.

How much is the Rahul Tewatia net worth figure?

According to celebrityhow.com, the flamboyant cricketer's net worth is estimated to be around ₹66 crore. The Rahul Tewatia net worth comprises of the compensation he receives from the Haryana Cricket Association for his appearances in domestic cricket. Moreover, he also earns a handsome paycheck from the Rajasthan Royals team for representing the franchise in the Indian Premier League and he pocketed ₹3 crore for his stint with the franchise last year.

ALSO READ | India Vs England: Virat Kohli Set To Have Another Big Worry Despite Convincing Chennai Win

IPL 2021: RR list of retained players 2021

RR list of retained players 2021: Sanju Samson (C), Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Kartik Tyagi, Andrew Tye, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, David Miller and Manan Vohra.

ALSO READ | Ben Stokes Tries To Entertain With Handstand, Indian Fans Troll Him Comically Instead

Disclaimer: The above Rahul Tewatia net worth is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the same.

Image source: Rahul Tewatia Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.